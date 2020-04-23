The high fever was among the worst of Monique Cornett’s COVID-19 symptoms, and when her temperature hit 107 degrees, it seemed like her whole body was on fire.
“It felt like someone was taking a blow torch to the bottom of my feet and I could feel the fever inching up my body,” she said. “It happened like that every time.”
Cornett, a nurse practitioner with the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, put cold compresses on the nape of her neck, under her arms and inside the top of her legs in an effort to find relief.
“That helped more than anything,” she said. “And I took more Tylenol in those two weeks than I had in my whole 48 years.”
Cornett, who lives in the Lake Anna area, returned to work Monday for the first time since she got sick on March 25. She’s worked in health care for 22 years and said her initial symptoms led her to believe she had a stomach bug, not the novel coronavirus.
She was cooking dinner that Wednesday night when she started sweating profusely and felt nauseated. She went straight to bed without eating. When she had a temperature of 104 degrees the next morning, she called a nurse in the urology clinic where she works to say she wasn’t coming in.
By that Friday, the symptoms worsened, and Cornett got tested. She’s among 35 people in Louisa County who had confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Tuesday.
In addition to the high fever, Cornett had sharp chest pains that have continued, even after she’s recovered from other symptoms. The Alabama native said she had “the rigors—these terrible shakes” in response to fever and chills, and her body reacted as if she were withdrawing from a drug.
“One night, it seemed like it was every 30 minutes,” she said. “ I really thought I was gonna die that night.”
The rigors stopped after five days, and the fever subsided within six, but Cornett developed a cough that lasted two weeks, coupled with fatigue. The fatigue has remained, along with the loss of taste and smell and chest pains that are so sharp, she has to stop what she’s doing and sit down.
Cornett has mildly high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes, but she’s never had heart problems.
“I’m definitely going to the cardiologist to have my heart assessed,” she said. “I don’t know if the virus affected something in my heart or not.”
Cornett’s daughter, Maria, is a pharmacy technician and lives with her, and the two maintained a strict quarantine during the elder’s illness. Cornett’s son, Tyler, works as an intensive care unit nurse at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and an emergency room nurse at Stafford Hospital. He’s also a youth pastor at a church in Fredericksburg.
“We are strong Christians,” Cornett said. “We always want to be out there helping as much as we can.”
Cornett hasn’t had a fever for two weeks and plans to take precautions even though she’s recovered from COVID-19. Reports that people might get sick a second time worry her—she does not want to go through those symptoms again.
“Even if I go outside to sweep the porch, I still wear a mask,” she said.
She assumes she was exposed at work, but said she can’t be sure. Her children thought it was ironic, given that she always has hand sanitizer within reach and washes her hands constantly.
“I’m always the one who’s conscientious,” she said, “and I’m the one who got it.”
