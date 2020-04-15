An Orange County man faces several felony charges after police say he crashed his car in Fauquier County, attacked police and then ran away in handcuffs.
Virginia State Police Trooper D. Garasimowicz responded to the single-vehicle crash at 11:44 a.m. on Tuesday in the 9800 block of Willowlyn Lane, south of Catlett, according to a news release Tuesday night from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
During the course of the investigation the driver, Raymond L. Gore, 23, of Locust Grove, reportedly became combative and assaulted the trooper. Gore was detained and then managed to wrestle his way from the trooper and flee on foot, according to Coffey.
A search perimeter was established. With assistance from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Remington Police Department, Gore was located a short time later and apprehended without further incident.
According to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was located in the woods near Elk Run Road, a near the crash scene.
The sheriff’s office issued an alert for Gore on Tuesday after he allegedly fled the scene, indicating he was in handcuffs, and advising citizens to not approach him. K9s, drones and police helicopters assisted in the search, according to FCSO.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
State police charged Gore with two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, felony escape by means of force and misdemeanor obstruction/resisting arrest. The investigation is ongoing.
