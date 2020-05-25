With people staying close to home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, are wild animals reclaiming cities, towns and suburbs abandoned by humans?
Wild animal sightings have been reported in cities around the world: buffalo in the streets of New Delhi, deer in downtown Paris, dolphins in the canals of Venice and wild pigs passing storefronts in Antalya, Turkey.
A report in mid-March even claimed a group of 14 elephants broke into a Chinese village looking for food and ended up drinking corn wine. The animals allegedly got drunk and fell asleep in a nearby tea garden.
In March, National Geographic magazine called those internet claims “fake animal news,” and reported many social media wild animal sightings were snapped in locations hundreds of miles away from the cities where the animals were reported to have been seen.
As for the drunken elephants, the magazine reported they did in fact come through the Chinese village—their presence isn’t unusual—but they weren’t the elephants in the viral photos, and they didn’t get drunk and pass out.
But thousands of unsuspecting people liked, shared and forwarded the fake photos around the globe.
“I’ve seen anecdotal stuff on [social media] where wild animals are definitely out and about more than what you’d ordinarily notice, but that’s to be expected,” said Gregg Kneipp, chief of resources management at Prince William Forest Park in Prince William County.
Local wildlife experts don’t see anything odd going on in the region’s animal kingdom. In fact, they maintain wild animals have always been close to us, but many people never take the time to stop, look and enjoy what nature is offering every day.
“I don’t think that anything related to wildlife activity has changed in response to people being at home,” said Meagan Thomas, a watchable wildlife biologist at the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in Richmond.
Thomas said what has changed is people who are normally busy at work are now at home, where the opportunities to gaze out a window, step outside for a walk, or take a ride in the country are now abundant. That, Thomas said, gives people an opportunity to see nature, naturally.
“You’re much more likely to see the wildlife that is, on a normal basis, just passing through,” said Thomas. “At the office, you miss seeing that, and that’s really what it comes down to.”
Capt. Mike Null, Stafford County’s chief animal control officer, said there’s a constant, recurring calendar of animal activity in the region every year that people can set their watches to.
“This time of year, you have newly born foxes up and about, coyotes will start to be a problem in about a month, then we’ll transition into bat breeding season about June. … Then it’s time for snakes,” said Null.
Null said starting in March, most local wild animals begin coming out of hibernation, some of them in large numbers. Turkey sightings are quite common right now, he said, as they are in breeding season. Null said raccoon and foxes are also frequently seen this time of year, and populations of those animals have increased significantly because of fewer hunters and trappers.
“Without some of those means of population control, and when you add in the loss of habitat due to growth, you see a lot more of them,” said Null.
Thomas agrees with Null, and said wildlife sightings increase this time of year, regardless of whether people are locked down.
“We’re right at the point where things are starting to warm up,” said Thomas. “For many species, that means either you’re already in a breeding or a young rearing phase, or right about to get into it, so generally, wildlife is just more active right now.”
Thomas said foxes are a good example of commonly spotted wild animals in Virginia, especially in highly populated urban areas, where food and shelter are plentiful, thanks to humans.
“There’s a lot of food sources for them, artificially provided in many cases between people putting food out for cats and dogs, bird feeders and trash,” said Thomas. “They’re very commonly seen in neighborhoods. ... Everyone’s always surprised when I tell them that.”
Null said foxes seem to feel comfortable building their dens in backyards of homes, where they are surprisingly close to people, until their cubs have grown and moved on. Null said foxes and coyotes “den-up” close to houses, mainly because there are better food source opportunities.
“It’s not uncommon to have a den under a shed at a home, and see them laying on the sidewalk or in the flower bed,” Null said. “The callers first response is, ‘There’s a rabid animal in my yard,’ and that’s usually not the case.”
Null said the coyote population in Stafford is also increasing, and those animals can prey on smaller family pets. He said they are not concentrated in any particular area of the county, but he has seen his share of them roaming the Hartwood section of Stafford, west on State Route 3, and in the Mountain View Road area.
Thomas said wild animals spotted along the roadside are usually there because of food left by passing motorists.
“You’ve got this sort of chain that happens along roadways where the trash is,” said Thomas. “It’s people throwing garbage out the window that attracts wildlife, which can then get hit by a car, then that can attract eagles, turkey vultures, black vultures to the carcasses.”
In addition to keeping most area residents sheltered at home, the coronavirus pandemic has also provided countless opportunities to take to the outdoors. But, with many businesses reopening, opportunities to experience spring wildlife are quickly running out.
“Everybody’s so bummed out and ready to get back into their normal life,” said Thomas. “This is a great time of year for wildlife sightings. I would take advantage of it while you can.”
