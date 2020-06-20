The Culpeper County Library reopened to the public on June 15, with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
Closed since March 17 due to COVID-19, the library reopened with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people will be allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers are limited to 90-minutes per day to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms remain closed. There will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction
“Red Dress in Black and White,” Elliot Ackerman; “Conventionally Yours,” Annabeth Albert; “If I Were You,” Lynn N. Austin; “Champagne Cowboys,” Leo W. Banks; “Sea Wife,” Amity Gaige; “Daughter of Cana,” Angela Hunt; “Hex,” Rebecca Knight; “Jane Goes North,” Joe R. Lansdale; “Across the Way,” Mary Monroe; “A Tender Thing,” Emily Neuberger; “Love on Beach Avenue,” Jennifer Probst.
Nonfiction“Heaven and Hell: a History of the Afterlife,” Bart D. Ehrman; “Fakes, Forgeries, and Frauds,” Nancy Moses; “Boundless: Upgrade Your Brain, Optimize Your Body & Defy Aging,” Ben Greenfield; “The Alchemy of Us: How Humans and Matter Transformed One Another,” Ainissa Ramirez; “More Myself: a Journey,” Alicia Keys; “Officer Clemmons: a Memoir,” Francois Clemmons; “Seven Days in Augusta: Behind the Scenes at the Masters,” Mark Cannizzaro; “Hell and Other Destinations: a 21-century Memoir,” Madeleine Albright; “You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters,” Kate Murphy; “The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and Other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect,” Wendy Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.