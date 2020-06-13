THE Culpeper County Library will reopen to the public Monday, June 15, with limited hours, services and patron capacity.
Closed since March 17 due to COVID-19, the library will reopen with the hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays. To ensure ample social distance, only up to 50 people will be allowed inside at a time.
Patrons are asked to limit their time in the library so others may use services, and to follow any signs or markings.
Patron use of library computers will be limited to 90-minutes per day so as to ensure proper disinfection. All library programs, including summer reading, will remain online.
Study, conference and meeting rooms will remain closed and there will be no inter-library loans or one-on-one training. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask.
Visit the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for the latest information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are this week’s new titles:
Fiction“Three Hours in Paris,” Cara Black; “Standoff,” Patricia Bradley; “Eagle Station,” Dale Brown; “Sunrise on Half Moon Bay,” Robyn Carr; “Fair Warning,” Michael Connelly; “If It Bleeds,” Stephen King; “Dead Land,” Sara Paretsky; “All Adults Here,” Emma Straub; “Valentine,” Elizabeth Wetmore; “The Moonglow Sisters,” Lori Wilde.
Nonfiction“Get Your Life Back: Everyday Practices for a World Gone Mad,” John Eldredge; “Hold On, but Don’t Hold Still: Hope and Humor from My Seriously Flawed Life,” Kristina Kuzmic; “Why Soldiers Miss War: the Journey Home,” Nolan Peterson; “Gone at Midnight: the Mysterious Death of Elisa Lam,” Jake Anderson; “Dress in the Age of Jane Austen: Regency Fashion,” Hilary Davidson; “Wag: the Science of Making Your Dog Happy,” Zazie Todd; “Rock Your Rental: Style, Design, and Marketing Tips to Boost Your Bookings,” Joanne Palmisano; “Cool Town: How Athens, Georgia, Launched Alternative Music and Changed American Culture,” Grace Elizabeth Hale; “The Hunt for History: On the Trail of the World’s Lost Treasures – from the Letters of Lincoln, Churchill, and Einstein to the Secret Recordings On-Board JFK’s Air Force One,” Nathan Raab; “Somebody’s Gotta Do It: Why Cursing at the News Won’t Save the Nation, but Your Name on a Local Ballot Can,” Adrienne Martini.
