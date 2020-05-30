Check out the Culpeper County Library’s website, cclva.org, for directions about its new curbside pickup service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the library building remains closed except to staff.
Fiction“Without Sanction,” Don Bentley; “Smoke Bitten,” Patricia Briggs; “The Garden of Bewitchment,” Catherine Cavendish; “Children of the Stars,” Mario Escobar; “The Henna Artist,” Alka Joshi; “Murder in an Irish Cottage,” Carlene O’Connor; “My Dark Vanessa,” Kate Elizabeth Russell; “Saint X,” Alexis Schaitkin; “Thunder Bay,” Douglas Skelton; “Blackwood,” Michael F. Smith.
Nonfiction“Will the Circle Be Unbroken: a Memoir of Learning to Believe You’re Gonna Be Okay,” Sean Dietrich; “To Break or Bounce: Finding Balance, Stability, and Resilience in Our Lives,” Shelley Plumb; “The Thank-You Project: Cultivating Happiness One Letter of Gratitude at a Time,” Nancy Davis Kho; “Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity,” Peggy Orenstein; “The Math of Life and Death: 7 Mathematical Principles that Shape Our Lives,” Kit Yates; “Heaven on Earth: How Copernicus, Brahe, Kepler, and Galileo Discovered the Modern World,” L.S. Fauber; “Moths: a Complete Guide to Biology and Behavior,” David Conway Lees; “Super Human: the Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever,” Dave Asprey; “Herbs and Roots: a History of Chinese Doctors in the American Medical Marketplace,” Tamara V. Shelton; “The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read: (and Your Children Will be Glad that You Did)” Philippa Perry.
