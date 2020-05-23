The Salem Ruritan Club awarded three $1,500 scholarships this year to graduating seniors from Culpeper County, Eastern View and Rappahannock County high schools.
The scholarships were based on a combination of academic achievement, community service and financial need.
The recipients of the 2020 $1,500 scholarships are Emily Koberlein of Culpeper County High School, who plans to attend the University of Mary Washington; Abigail Stern of Eastern View High School, who plans to attend The College of William & Mary; and Kayla Compton of Rappahannock County High School, who plans to attend James Madison University.
Ruritan is a civic service organization. Through volunteer community service, it is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America.
The Salem Ruritan Club gives thanks to the many residents and businesses that support the fund-raising activities which make these scholarships possible.
