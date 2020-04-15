When most people hear the words “real estate,” they think of residential or commercial properties and the agents and agencies that specialize in the selling of them.
However, one local man is carving out a niche in the real estate industry without doing any of that.
Chad Pangle, of Shenandoah County, joined Whitetail Properties Real Estate in January. The company, whose home office is located in Pittsfield, Ill., specializes in the selling of land for farming, hunting, timber and recreational use.
Pangle is Whitetail’s first licensed agent in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
“It’s an exciting venture,” Pangle said. “We don’t sell commercial, residential, subdivision or city/town properties, which makes us unlike any other company in the area.”
The opportunity to help farmers and sportsmen alike was something Pangle said he couldn’t pass up.
“Being from Strasburg and Shenandoah County as a whole, I grew up in the country,” he said. “My family always lived off the land. We had a small family farm with pigs, chickens and the like. We were gardeners, and we went hunting and fishing and really just had a passion for being outside.”
The world of real estate wasn’t an entirely new one for Pangle, either. He said he’d dabbled in it with various rental properties over the last seven or eight years before his current role.
“I got a taste of the business with the rental properties, but I really wanted to focus more on the land side of things and finding the right fit for farmers, sportsmen, and people who have a specific aim or passion that I can serve by finding them the right piece of land,” he added.
In addition to his real estate background, Pangle’s 14 years as a concrete contractor has allowed him to not have to start from scratch in building a potential client base.
“I’m blessed and fortunate in that I already have what we call a ‘sphere of influence,” he said. Having worked all over the place as a contractor, including Culpeper, I’ve had the benefit of meeting and building relationships with some great people.”
Pangle said that, like many people right now, he anticipates some challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he’s facing them with an upbeat attitude.
“No doubt we’re in an economic recession right now due to the [coronavirus],” he said. We’re fortunate in that real estate is deemed an essential business, but we also recognize that this situation isn’t going to last forever. We will all come out of this thing for the better.”
