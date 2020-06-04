If you’re into physical fitness and you’ve been going stir crazy while quarantined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, relief has finally arrived.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that most of Virginia would be moving into Phase Two of reopening on Friday, following more than two months of widespread shutdowns due to the coronavirus. Under this phase, gyms and fitness centers are allowed to reopen at 30% capacity.
“We are eager to see our members and help them resume their fitness routines,” Powell Wellness Center director Eric Good said. “While we have offered online classes over the past few months and recently added outdoor classes as well, nothing compares to having our members here in our facilities. We have missed them very much.”
Like many businesses, Powell shut down in March when Northam issued an executive stay-at-home order that mandated businesses and activities deemed non-essential cease operations for public safety reasons amid the then-surging pandemic.
“It has been a hard few months for everyone,” Good said. “Powell Wellness Center and Culpeper Sport & Fitness (both part of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation) closed on March 16 in an effort to keep our members and staff safe. Our members missed working out and staying connected to their fitness buddies, and our staff really missed our members.
“It’s been strange and disconcerting to go into the facilities with nobody there,” he added. “Almost eerie, really. We look forward to having them full of life again.”
The websites for both Powell and Culpeper Sport & Fitness indicate that each are planning to reopen on Saturday.
The Culpeper branches of Gold’s Gym and Planet Fitness had not officially announced their respective reopening dates as of press time.
Northam is asking gyms and fitness centers to screen all patrons before letting them in by asking whether they have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms. Personal trainers may meet with clients, but must remain 10 feet away from them at all times.
Facilities must also ban the use of any equipment that can’t be thoroughly disinfected, like climbing ropes and some exercise bands.
Over at CrossFit Culpeper, owner Michael Duff and his staff are well ahead of the game.
“We’re a little different,” Duff said. “We’ve always been more like a club in that we see our clients in smaller numbers. As a coaching facility, we limit our classes to nine participants or less. I shut things down for the month of April, but opened back up May 1 because we were already operating within the safety guidelines the CDC was recommending.
“We’ve shut down tumbling classes and our jiu-jitsu sessions have been lighter, but other than that it’s business as usual for us.”
Duff said he and his staff require members to wipe down their own equipment after each session. A bleach-based solution is used for this, as well as the floors and anything else that was touched in the heat of the action.
According to Good, Powell has a similar plan in place for its facilities.
“The safety of our members and staff is paramount and we believe that we have procedures in place to do everything we can to keep people safe while they exercise,” he said. “Our management staff has been working toward re-opening for weeks, so we’re ready to go.”
Duff stressed just how important it is for the public that these fitness entities—both big and small—are now able to open their doors back up.
“I know a lot of our members were going crazy staying at home,” he said. “A lot of people have been getting depressed in the face of being stuck at home for so long, so this is great for both their physical and mental well-being.”
