A Fauquier County resident in his 20s has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District said Wednesday afternoon.
The man had recently traveled to an area of the United States with sustained transmission of the virus, the district said in a statement.
He is being treated as an outpatient while isolated from the general public, and Health District staff will contact anyone identified as a close contact of his, the agency said. People so identified will be asked to self-quarantine and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.
To protect patient confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be released, the health district said.
“This is the first case detected in a Fauquier County resident, and given the recent appearance of cases in neighboring counties, comes as no surprise,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, the district’s health director.
“The recommendations in place yesterday still apply today. If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a chronic medical condition such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise, you should seriously consider staying at home,” Kartchner said.
“We all must do our part to protect ourselves, our neighbors, and the larger community, from this novel coronavirus. As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms.
But in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District encourages the following effective behaviors:
— Stay home when you are sick.
— Avoid contact with sick people.
— Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
— If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. RRHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
For general questions about COVID-19, local residents may call the district’s COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus. This case is not yet reflected in the VDH website's dashboard, which is updated daily, with cases recorded by 5 p.m. the evening before.
