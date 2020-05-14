There are plenty of reasons why the Eastern View High School Class of 2020 could have a cynical, crestfallen worldview.
For starters, most of the young men and women who make up the group were born in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, having never experienced a world where metal detectors and armed security guards aren’t necessities for public gatherings, and looking over your shoulder—even when you’re in your own front yard—isn’t a natural reflex.
As if being born into a post-9/11 world wasn’t enough, in recent years they’ve watched racial and political tensions form a giant chasm right in the middle of the society they are due to inherit very soon.
And then there’s that whole COVID-19 thing—the thing that’s affected every facet of daily life. In addition to shutting down a large majority of businesses and grinding the sports world to a halt, it robbed these students of the final months of their senior year of high school—a time that’s supposed to be filled with memory-making rites of passage such as spring break, prom and graduation.
Yes, it’s been a tough road for these seniors, so it would be difficult to blame them for not wanting to do so much as wade into the treacherous waters that have brought the aforementioned crises to their shore, let alone dive in headfirst.
But that’s not how these seniors are built.
“If anything, I think going through what we’ve been through has changed the way most of us look at life,” said Alex Spangler, who will continue his career as a student and a football player at Hampden-Sydney College in the fall. “Life is precious, so you have to make the most of every second of it.”
Another Eastern View senior, Sarah Hatfield, said she’s tried to maintain a compartmentalized view of things—especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s important to know the difference between what you can and can’t control in life,” she said. “Shortly after schools were closed [in March], I realized that I’d probably had my last day of high school without even knowing it at the time. That’s very unfulfilling to a degree, but I have no control over what’s happened because of [the pandemic]. What I can control is my preparation for college as a student-athlete.”
Hatfield will be attending Virginia Commonwealth University, where she’ll also be continuing her field hockey career.
“Simply put, I would describe our senior class as special,” said Eli Reaves, who’s headed to Hampton University, where he’ll play lacrosse. “We’ve all dedicated ourselves to our respective crafts, whatever those may be, and I believe that dedication will carry all of us a long way at the next level.”
Eastern View assistant principal Dr. Shannon Mahiai said she isn’t surprised by the seniors’ positive attitude and desire to take on all the challenges the outside world has to offer.
“They were born during our nation’s worst homeland tragedy, and now they are graduating in the face of a worldwide pandemic,” she said. “Despite these things, they’ve prevailed and become stronger. They’re all special people who I’ve enjoyed getting to know and who will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Spangler echoed Mahiai’s sentiments as it pertains to his classmates.
“I love my school and my classmates,” he said. “It’s a special group, and we will truly never be the same as any other graduates.”
It would take a special group to face the unprecedented challenges the world has to offer with dizzying ferocity—something akin to a force of nature.
They are Cyclones, after all.TO VIEW GRADUATION:Friday, May 15, 7 to 8 p.m. on evhs.culpeperschools.org, Comcast Channel 10 or www.Culpepermedia.org/live-stream, or Culpeper Media Network Facebook Page or YouTube channel.
