When Gov. Ralph Northam closed schools and issued an executive stay-at-home order in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had a profound impact on the lives of all Virginians.
Among the most affected by the coronavirus complications were children and teenagers. With schools closed, learning was pigeonholed into virtual classrooms, while team-building tentpoles such as clubs and sports were all canceled for the remainder of the school year.
One of the many extracurricular opportunities for students that was touched by the virus was the E Squared program.
E Squared, which stands for “Entrepreneurial Energy,” is an annual competition presented by Career Partners, Inc. that consists of teams of Culpeper County and Eastern View high school students—paired with business coaches—that are charged with developing a new business venture.
In a manner very similar to the hit television show “Shark Tank,” the teams then pitch their concepts to hypothetical investors—who are actual local businesspeople—for a real-life business experience. A judge makes the final determination on which team had the best idea, and each member of the winning squad receives $5,000 in scholarship funds.
With the valuable real-world experience E Squared has been providing for young people since its inception in 2009, those involved with the program had no intention of waving the white flag in the face of unprecedented circumstances.
“When everything started to happen in regards to COVID-19, everyone involved in the competition talked about whether or not we should continue on with it,” said Randi Richards-Lutz, director of career and technical education for Culpeper County Public Schools. “We all decided, collectively, that we wanted to move forward with things.”
And with that, E Squared went full-steam ahead. In order to comply with social distancing measures, coaches and teachers met with students strictly online. The finals were set for May 7, taking place in a completely virtual format with a live broadcast hosted by Lutz that featured pre-recorded oral presentations by the students and a live question-and-answer session between them and their prospective investors.
Still, Lutz said that the process of shifting the entire program to an online format didn’t go off without at least a few hitches.
“Some of the students didn’t have internet access in their homes, while others had started working essential day jobs,” she said. “All of us, from the management team to the coaches to the students, had to come together to overcome these challenges.
“That meant things like utilizing the public Wi-Fi from our school parking lots and coaches adjusting their schedules to get online later in the evening with the students who worked during the daytime,” she said. “But everyone stayed so positive and came together to make sure we could move forward.”
When the dust settled, the team ParaProtect won the competition. Comprised of Culpeper County High School students Sydney Bowyer, Nyah Hackett, Andrew Rogers and Christine Williams, the group’s concept was a personal protective product coined “Key Defense,” a 12-inch paracord keychain with a titanium keyring on each end. The basic idea behind this was for users to attach their keys to one ring and carry the other around their fingers, allowing themselves optimal usability if provoked by a threat.
“ParaProtect was a team of four bright young adults that worked well together from the get-go,” said Beth Lane, the group’s teacher. “When you don’t have to overcome personality differences, you’re off to the races before the competition even begins.
“This was possible because of the experience and maturity of Sydney [Bowyer], a second-year E Squared student wishing to study entrepreneurship in college,” she added. “The team, under her leadership, remained deadline-driven and focused on winning.”
“They knew from the start what they wanted to do, and they were highly-motivated to create a great product and business plan,” said Dan Carlton, pastor at Culpeper Baptist Church, who was one of ParaProtect’s coaches from the community. “
“Their willingness to stick with the process really stood out to me. For instance, one team member had to go to the high school parking lot in order to get on the internet so she could participate in our Google hangouts. There were several times when they could have just stopped the work—and it was a lot of work—but they kept going and I was very excited to see them win because of that dedication.”
George Dasher, a local businessman, former school board member and ParaProtect’s other coach, reiterated how dedicated the group was.
“Dan and I first met this team in early January, before all the fallout from the pandemic,” Dasher said. “It was already organized, which I can tell you is a rarity in the eight or nine years I’ve been coaching in this program. It had a good product to rally around, and Sydney was recognized by the whole team as the leader from the beginning. Everyone else quickly agreed to the roles they would play. It typically takes teams several weeks to get to this point, so ParaProtect started out well ahead of the game.”
Among the other teams that advanced as finalists were Hygienic Accessories, comprised of CCHS students Natalie Richards, Amber Byies and Delaney Rankin; Induco, comprised of EVHS students Kirsten Ferlazzo, Edwin Buenrostro Rodriguez, Eli Reaves, Parker Yates and Josue Navarrete; SpaceSaver, comprised of CCHS students Hailey Miller, Saif Mohsin and Titus Konold; Vault, comprised of EVHS students Stacy Appelt, Lily Galvin and Kaiser Abed; and WeatherNav, comprised of CCHS student Ozzy Reindorf-Malm.
Hygienic Accessories pitched a product called “Cell Saver,” a cell phone sanitizer for public restrooms, while Induco offered “Nexus,” a transmitter and phone case combo designed to streamline wireless phone charging.
SpaceSaver, Vault and WeatherNav all offered up self-titled products. Space Saver was an under-cabinet organizer designed to declutter countertops; Vault was a trampoline park with added recreational amenities designed to be an affordable, fun and safe alternative for Culpeper residents, and WeatherNav was an app designed to help prevent traffic accidents by merging navigation services with real-time and historic weather patterns.
“Even with the challenges of having to work virtually, this year’s competition featured some of the best ideas I’ve seen in the competition’s history,” said Richards-Lutz. “All of the teams and their teachers and coaches worked extremely hard, and I think that showed in the final products.”
The Bob Jebson Award, named after the late Culpeper businessman, was presented to students who exhibited exceptional energy and commitment to their respective teams, and was not limited to just the participants whose teams advanced to the finals. Syndney Bowyer, Amber Byies, Edwin Buenrostro Rodriguez, Saif Mohsin, Lily Galvin, Ozzy Reindorf-Malm, Riley Harrison (CCHS), Nicholas Anderson (CCHS) and Abigail Stern (EVHS) were the recipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.