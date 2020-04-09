Culpeper supervisors don’t appear inclined to hike the county’s real-estate tax rate next fiscal year, and are ready to cut the fiscal 2021 budget in light of the coronavirus-caused economic downturn.
Meeting virtually via conference call, the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed advertising a real-estate tax rate of 62 cents per $100 in a property’s assessed value, the same as this year’s rate. Once the rate is advertised, the board can lower it, but cannot increase it.
Board members also seemed to favor leaving the personal-property tax rate unchanged.
Given how isolation policies are already affecting businesses and tax revenues, County Administrator John Egertson recommended that Culpeper, at best, not increase funding for public schools next fiscal year.
And if Virginia alters its previously proposed state budget, those changes could further impact the county’s budget, Egertson cautioned.
To adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic’s fast-moving effects on business owners, workers and tax revenues, Egertson proposed three different scenarios for next fiscal year’s budget.
The administrator urged that Culpeper appropriate fiscal 2021 operational money one quarter a time, after which staff and the board will reevaluate and adjust for changes in the local situation and in state revenue. The supervisors agreed.
To start, by holding off on many, but not all, fiscal 2020-21 capital improvement projects, Culpeper can save $5 million to $6 million, Egertson said.
Just a few weeks ago, before Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-home order, Egertson drafted a $79 million county budget that included cost-of-living pay increases for county workers and educators, new posts in Culpeper County Public Schools and the Sheriff’s Office, and help for employees paying a steep hike in state health-insurance premiums.
The county’s total draft budget was about $185 million, supported by about $79 million in local funding.
But now, with most local businesses shuttered and national unemployment estimated at 13 percent, that plan went out the window. Northam has frozen all Virginia spending increases, and state cuts are anticipated.
On Tuesday, Egertson outlined three budget alternatives, each increasingly more conservative to account for more dire economic circumstances.
Scenario No. 1 would cut a total of $2.39 million from county and school funding.
It would eliminate new school positions and coaching stipends, totaling $1.46 million; cut performance pay increases for county workers and step increases for school employees, totaling $981,017; freeze current vacant positions; cut all new positions except for the sheriff’s request; cut animal shelter improvements; and replace cost-of-living pay adjustments for constitutional offices with state-funded bonuses.
Egertson’s first scenario would offset part of a big health-insurance rate increase for human-services and school employees; buy 18 new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office; provide more funds to the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board; and continue publishing The Culpeper Quarterly newsletter, which all county residents receive.
This plan would cut county and school spending by $2.39 million, trimming local money for schools by $1.2 million. The School Board had requested $1.4 million more in local funds for fiscal 2021.
Scenario No. 2 would trim about $3.6 million. It would slice $666,000 from county departments’ operating costs (10 percent or more); provide four additional Sheriff’s Office positions but no new vehicles; nix some appropriations to the Community Services Board and Airfest Foundation; and stop printing the quarterly, making it online only.
It would maintain a $404,355 offset for greater health-insurance costs, provide raises for human-service employees, and preserve a 2.1 percent cost-of-living pay increase for county and school workers.
Scenario No. 3 would reduce local spending by $4.2 million from this fiscal year’s budget. It cuts $6 million from the larger, draft budget that was envisioned until March 12.
This option would cut the 2.1 percent cost-of-living raises for county and school workers, eliminate any offset for health insurance cost increases, flatline salaries for human-services employees, deny the sheriff any new employees, and cancel accrued leave pay for county workers, Egertson said.
“This is everything we thought we could possibly do, and it’s not the scenario we would like to recommend to you,” he said.
Egertson emphasized that he didn’t want to “paint the board into a corner” with any of his alternatives, urging supervisors to “mix and match” from the proposals.
Discussing Egertson’s options, board members differed on which scenario they favored, but several supported scenario No. 3 to be conservative in planning for economic troubles to continue for some time.
Favoring the third plan, Supervisor Jack Frazier said, “We are going to be in trouble even with that. It’s going to be very difficult.”
He expressed concern for businesses that are shrinking or halting operations, and having to lay off employees.
“Private-sector people are losing their jobs and have no place to work. Yet we’re asking for raises for county employees,” Frazier said. “... That’s an issue for me.”
Supervisor Paul Bates proposed delaying the cost-of-living pay hike until January, the middle of the fiscal year, to revisit it then, if business improves in the autumn. “Let’s err on the side of caution,” he said.
The board tasked Bates with consulting with Sheriff Scott Jenkins about trimming his budget request for 18 new vehicles.
The board, which normally would adopt the county budget by May 5, agreed to postpone its deliberations by a week to see if the revenue picture grows clearer.
Its members agreed to hold their public hearing on the budget on May 5, and adopt a spending plan on May 12, as suggested by the administrator. Normally, the board would have its hearing on April 21 and adopted a budget on May 5.
As of now, the commonwealth has set a May 15 deadline for budget adoption, Egerston said. The Virginia General Assembly is scheduled to reconvene in special session on April 22 to finalize the state budget.
