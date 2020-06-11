With Virginia continuing to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions, Culpeper National Cemetery has resumed committal services for families interring their loved ones in the graveyard.
As a matter of public health and safety, the cemetery began deferring committal services and military funeral honors on March 23. On Tuesday, June 9, it began offering them again.
Throughout the pandemic, Culpeper National Cemetery stayed open for interments and visitation.
“We are pleased to resume committal services and military funeral honors at Culpeper National Cemetery,” Cemetery Director Matthew Priest said in a statement. “We will also soon be contacting families who chose direct interments to schedule memorial services and military funeral honors, if desired. We appreciate the patience and understanding families have shown during the COVID-19 pandemic and are eager to begin returning to normal operations.”
Families that had interments scheduled on or after June 9 will be offered the option of a committal service at the time of interment.
Military funeral honors, customarily provided by the U.S. Department of Defense and volunteer honor guards, will be available upon request.
Culpeper National Cemetery continues adhering to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent spreading COVID-19.
To do so, the cemetery limits the number of individuals attending committal services, requires all attendees to practice physical distancing between individuals not from the same household, ensures that all attendees and employees wear face coverings, encourages frequent use of hand sanitizer, and asks sick individuals to stay home.
The cemetery will limit the number of people authorized to attend a committal and memorial service.
State guidelines now allow up to 50 people at an event, but the cemetery’s committal shelters are only large enough for about 12 people with social distancing. Any number greater than that will have to stay outside the shelter and stay distanced from other mourners.
Cemetery employees, funeral-home personnel and military-honors providers will not count toward the family’s limit on the number of attendees.
Families may continue to choose a direct interment without a service and opt for a memorial service later when all COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial services for veterans and eligible family members who were interred without a committal service between March 23 and June 8 will start in July.
Cemetery representatives will reach out to these families in coming weeks to discuss their options and schedule a memorial service, if desired. Families may also contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office or the cemetery directly to schedule a memorial service after June 29.
To learn more, visit the National Cemetery Administration’s website or call the cemetery at 540-825-0027.
To make burial arrangements or schedule a memorial service at Culpeper National Cemetery or any national cemetery, contact the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at 800-535-1117.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration operates 143 national cemeteries and 33 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 41 states and Puerto Rico. More than 4 million Americans, including veterans of every conflict, are buried in them.
For veterans not buried in a national cemetery, the VA provides headstones, markers or medallions to commemorate their service.
To learn about VA burial benefits, visit va.gov/burials-memorials or call a VA regional office toll-free at 800-827-1000 or your local national cemetery’s office.
