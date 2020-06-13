One of the first major ripple effects when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. earlier this year was the closing of non-essential businesses. Others, while not completely shut down, were forced to operate under tight financial constraints due to plummeting income from consumers being quarantined in their homes.
The dire straits employers found themselves in led to countless layoffs and furloughs, eventually snowballing into an unemployment rate of 14.7 percent in April—the worst such crisis since the Great Depression.
Despite this economic crisis, there are still people dedicated to doing everything within their power to help those in need find work. You’ll find a few of them at Virginia Career Works in Culpeper.
Virginia Career Works offers bilingual career services to youth and adults in a wide range of areas. Per its website, it defines itself as “Virginia’s vital link between meaningful employment and growing businesses, changing lives; and advancing economic prosperity.”
The Culpeper center is just one of a handful in the region that is operated by Rappahannock Goodwill.
“Rappahannock Goodwill’s mission is to create jobs and help people overcome barriers so they can get employed and succeed at work,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, the Culpeper center’s director of workforce services. “That’s been our mission for over 50 years, since 1966, and we haven’t wavered.”
Next month marks the 10-year anniversary of Goodwill workforce programs coming to Culpeper. At the invitation of many within the community, Goodwill began offering job training programs for youth in July 2010, and that eventually expanded to include adults as well.
In the decade since, those programs have evolved into the Culpeper center, located on East Stevens Street. There, employees have resource rooms where they are able to provide hands-on guidance to job-seekers.
“What we do in our office, when there’s not a pandemic, is help people write professional resumes, find out which companies are hiring in the area and connect them with those jobs,” Bywaters-Baldwin said. “We’ve also got some grants available through the Piedmont Workforce Network that can pay for people to go back to school so they get better-paying jobs.”
Unsurprisingly, the major challenge for Bywaters-Baldwin and his staff in recent months has been finding ways to continue providing these valuable services to the public in spite of the necessary social distancing guidelines brought on by the pandemic.
“We’ve been working from home since March 16,” he said. “That’s obviously eliminated our ability to have people come to us and use our resource rooms. That in-person attention was obviously a major strength of our programs, so that was tough to pivot away from.”
Forced into isolation like the majority of the population, Bywaters-Baldwin and his staff turned to virtual means, such as helping people write resumes through video conferences on the now-prevalent Zoom app. This soon expanded to holding video job fairs for multiple companies, and now the center has lengthened its outreach farther than anyone could have imagined.
“Prior to the [pandemic], approximately 300 people visited our center per month,” Bywaters-Baldwin said. “Using virtual methods, we’ve been able to reach 700 people in both April and May.”
In addition, they’re still giving out the training grants, which go to a total of 60 people per year.
“One of the messages we’re really trying to get out to our job-seekers is that now is a great time, while everybody’s at home, to up-skill,” Bywaters-Baldwin said. “The world of work is changing, and now’s the time to learn some basic computer skills or go back to school for other skills in order to make yourself more marketable.”
Even under normal circumstances, the services the center provides wouldn’t just stop once an individual finds work. Part of its mission involves following up with them afterward.
That’s where Emmetri Beane comes in. She’s the center’s follow-up career counselor, and she stays in touch with clients for 12 months after they find employment to make sure they’re successful in keeping their job and progressing in the workforce.
Beane hasn’t wavered from her process and commitment to those she serves during the pandemic. While most of her co-workers have relocated to their homes, she’s remained in the office, taking phone calls and working her case load.
“Many of the people who have gone through our program and found jobs have now been laid off because of the [virus],” she said. “As a result, a lot of them have been reaching out for guidance on what to do next. Some of them have been put on unemployment, but many of them really just want to be working, so I’m doing my best to help them.”
Beane has spent countless hours working with clients on updating their resumes and trying to point them in the direction of job openings she’s come across. She’s also been able to refer many of them to the aforementioned virtual services and job fairs.
“The virtual job services have kind’ve given these folks a place to land,” she said. “It’s been great to be able to offer that sort of thing to them, given that we haven’t been able to provide them with the normal in-person guidance they’re used to.”
Bywaters-Baldwin added that the center has been staying in touch with local businesses during this time, providing them with resumes in order to further facilitate the hiring process for job-seekers.
“I’ve always believed that finding someone a good-paying job is one of the most important ways you can help them affirm their dignity,” Bywaters-Baldwin said. “By doing that, you plug them into the community and build a strong economy. That’s what we’re trying to do, pandemic or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.