The local health district has surpassed 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the five-county region, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page on Memorial Day.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District reported a total of 1,025 cases Monday. Culpeper County, with 614, has the grand majority of those cases, Fauquier has 285, Madison 32, Orange 81 and Rappahannock 13.
Since March, 73 people in the local health district have been hospitalized, and 11 have died.
The number of people across Virginia who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 36,244 Sunday, an increase of 495 from a day prior, according to the latest figures made available through the Virginia Department of Health.
The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus around the state rose to 1,171 in the newest figures, an increase of 12 from Saturday.
Since March, 1,012 people in Richmond have tested positive for the virus, 130 have been hospitalized and 19 have died.
In Chesterfield County, 1,193 people have tested positive, 73 have been hospitalized and 29 have died.
In Henrico County, 1,146 people have tested positive, 176 have been hospitalized and 118 have died.
In Hanover County, 252 people have tested positive, 46 have been hospitalized and 19 have died.
As of Sunday, 1,351 people were hospitalized around the state because of the virus, according to figures made available by the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. More than 5,100 patients have been hospitalized, recovered from the disease and been discharged.
Virginia also reported its second known case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, which has been confirmed in dozens of children across the country.
The second case, like the first, is in the Fairfax Health District. The illness is severe, and in some children, can cause multiple organ failure, heart damage and toxic shock. The first child in Virginia with a confirmed case was discharged from the hospital and is recovering.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.