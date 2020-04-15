After holding their annual gala on Feb.22, the Culpeper County Republican Committee began selecting delegates to attend the state convention in Richmond, originally scheduled for April 25.
Soon, however, schools were closed, businesses shuttered and events cancelled in a nationwide effort to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. The convention was postponed until at least July.
As of Tuesday, an injunction submitted on April 8 to the Richmond Circuit Court by the Seventh District Republican Committee was granted, extending the deadline for nominating the Republican U.S. Congressional candidate at the convention. The new deadline is July 28.
Culpeper Republican Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said in an interview Wednesday that it is unclear how the convention will be held.
“Right now it’s still in discussion—all options are on the table,” he said. “It could be conducted with drive-through voting, or some other way.”
In a recent meeting the local committee nominated Keene as its chair for another two years. He said the committee has seen an “enormous increase” in membership during the first quarter of 2020, and it now has 107 members.
Other officers nominated for positions include Maggie Cleary as vice chair, Lori Medley as secretary and Sally Underwood as treasurer. These positions and the committee chair are expected to be elected at the group’s next regularly scheduled meeting. Various chairman appointments include Dewey McDonnell, Sherrie Settle, Mike Jenkins, David Crissman and David Settle.
Keene said the committee is looking into meeting electronically but as yet nothing firm has been arranged. Once the method and date have been decided, he said, they will get the word out.
After coronavirus restrictions are relaxed and gatherings are allowed again, Keene said, the group plans a barbecue social to kick off the Trump 2020 “Keep America Great” campaign as well as an event to support the nominated Republican 7th District U.S. Congressional candidate.
