Connecting with family and friends electronically has never been more important than now, during the coronavirus pandemic.
This is true especially for the senior population, who are more at risk for contracting COVID-19, and must be extra careful to protect themselves from exposure.
Becuase of this, local nonprofit Aging Together has started a campaign designed to overcome barriers of loneliness and boredom associated with secluded seniors with their IPads for Seniors Program.
Using funds from multiple sources, Aging Together is purchasing iPads and donating them to older residents to provide a way for them to connect with loved ones and medical professionals, as well as for use in playing games and other activities.
“We asked for funding help from community partners and got a hasty response,” said Ellen Phipps, executive director, in a news release.
“To date almost $8,000 has been collectively received from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation, AARP and the Culpeper Wellness Foundation. It offers some relief to know both seniors and their families will be able to connect. We are so grateful,” Phipps said.
These funds have already purchased a number of iPads which, with the help of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS), are being distributed to nursing homes, assisted living, and group homes throughout the five-county region of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.
Aging Together is accepting online donations on their website (agingtogether.org), as well as seeking future iPad recipients.
“Anyone who knows of a facility who could use iPads to bridge the gap of isolation should certainly contact us,” Phipps said. “That’s our job, connecting our aging population with resources. And thanks to generous partners, we can make that happen.”
For more information about iPads for Seniors please contact Ellen Phipps at ephipps@agingtogether.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.