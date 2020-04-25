Capacity currently exceeds demand for COVID-19 testing in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, according to a spokeswoman for the public health department covering Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Potential patients must know where to go for the test, however, or visit a doctor who will direct them to the right place. Also those who undergo a test must meet certain health criteria in order to get one, at most sites.
Culpeper resident Margery Barton met that criteria in recently being tested—twice—at MedExpress Culpeper, an experience she said was not pleasant, but necessary and done in a professional manner.
“I had to lay back on the table and they put this long cotton swab into each nostril and pushed it back so far it feels like it touches the back of your brain, she said. “It hurt, but I could deal with it.”
District’s positive test rate: 10.5 percentIn this health district, a total of 1,515 residents had been tested for COVID-19 as of April 23 with 159 coming back positive, or 10.5 percent, according to Population Health Coordinator April Achter with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District. S
“We are conducting testing through the state laboratory,” she said.
To be tested through that system, the patient must have COVID-19 symptoms and be a healthcare worker or first responder, hospitalized, about to be admitted into a congregate setting (homeless shelter, assisted living facility, group home, prison, detention center, jail or nursing home), have underlying conditions (65 or older, chronic heart or lung disorder, diabetes, on dialysis or pregnant) or be un- or under-insured, according to Virginia Dept. of Health criteria.
Newborn babies of moms who tested positive can also get state lab testing as well as people in potential clusters of unknown respiratory illness with priority given to healthcare facility outbreaks. COVID-19 symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or sore throat. Not everyone infected with novel coronavirus will have a fever, according to VDH.
Local testing sites: where to go
All known RRHD testing sites have been submitted for inclusion in an online VDH COVID-19 Testing Site and will be added to that web page, Achter said
The COVID-19 Curbside Testing Program at Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton continues to work well in serving the health district, she said. To date, the facility has collected more than 461 NP swabs with 37 positive results.
In an effort to expand testing capacity, providers may now refer patients based on clinical suspicion only, Achter said. Piedmont Urgent Care has more than 600 swabs available for testing and will test anyone with an order from a doctor, she said. If a person does not have a doctor’s order, the facility will evaluate and test patients meeting the criteria. It is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Also in Fauquier, Dominion Internal Medicine and Piedmont Pediatrics will test their own patients. Go Well Urgent Care in Warrenton, in addition, is testing for the novel coronavirus.
Orange County Family Physicians on U.S. 15 outside of the town of Orange is testing, as well as Dr. Denna Jennings in her office on Short Street in Orange. The Orange UVA Practice can order a test for their patients and send to the university for specimen testing.
Madison County does not have a doctor’s office, said Achter, and can refer patients to any testing sites in the district. The only doctor in Rappahannock County is not doing COVID-19 testing; patients there are being sent to Front Royal or Warrenton, according to Achter. “We communicate with our healthcare providers regularly to provide updates, including changes to testing criteria. Providers will refer patients by clinical presentation. If the symptoms warrant an emergency room visit, they will be referred there,” she said.
“If the patient may be evaluated in the outpatient setting, they will refer them to an available testing site within the health district.”
Uninsured patients may be evaluated and have testing coordinated through free clinics in Fauquier (also serves Rappahannock), Culpeper and Madison, according to Achter. In Orange, Jennings is offering COVID-19 drive-in screening and testing, and will work with patients on a sliding scale.
No home tests have been authorized for use, according to VDH. The Federal Drug Administration sees the public health value in expanding testing that may include home collection, and is actively working with test developers on this goal.
One woman’s experienceMargery Barton, a town of Culpeper resident, called the local MedExpress, on South Main Street on April 10 about getting a COVID-19 test when a sustained respiratory illness got so bad her upper back started to hurt.
A cancer survivor with a compromised immune system, she was approved for the test and told to drive to the parking lot. Barton, who had a fever at the time, said a nurse triaged her from her vehicle before instructing her to use a back door to enter the MedExpress. The nurse was outfitted in “full-on PPE” and was holding two test tubes for placing the nasal samples.
The Culpeper woman got a call the next day that the samples were too dry and she returned for a second test. This time, Barton was tested outside, and this time, “It really hurt,” she said, providing a video of the process. “Ow!” she says as the swab reached into her nose.
Within 36 hours, the result from LabCorps came back negative for COVID-19, Barton said: “I’ve been self-quarantining anyway,” she said, commending the local nurses for their professionalism in administering the test.
“They were very sweet and understanding and apologized for hurting me. MedExpress was very thorough with their questions,” Barton said. “I am very thankful for getting it, but feel bad you have to have so many medical issues to qualify for a test.”
A wife and mom of two, she said the pandemic has brought her family closer together. Barton added it’s a shame it took a deadly virus to do that.
“You’ve got to look for the blessing,” she said. “I hope parents realize what they are missing.”
MedExpress spokeswoman Olivia Serdy declined to comment on the number of tests they have administered so far at its Culpeper site.
“We continue to see a need in the community for this important service. We work closely with local health departments to report appropriate testing results,” Serdy said. “We’re not currently experiencing test supply shortages and continue to be able to provide testing for the local community to those who meet the CDC-based screening criteria.”
