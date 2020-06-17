Culpeper area females aged 8 to 13 are invited to “Power Up” on creativity and physical fitness this summer using a new activity kit unveiled this week by Girls on the Run Piedmont.
The local chapter of the international nonprofit is a leader in creating and delivering life-changing programs for girls. It serves 20 sites in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock, Stafford and Spotsylvania and has reached more than 600 girls since forming in 2013.
After the cancellation of schools, implementation of social distancing and restrictions on large events due to the pandemic, Girls on the Run Piedmont adapted quickly to continue to deliver on its mission to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident—even while not being able to meet in person.
The Power Up kits deliver on that mission, according to a news release this week from program administrator Kathy Butler.
“Providing girls with opportunities to develop empathy, build resiliency, and identify and understand their values, choices, and emotions, are important now more than ever before,” she said. “It is never too early for girls to learn how to put these important skills into practice. This kit will help girls move, laugh and grow, and in the process find their inner girl power.”
The at-home kit includes 50 activities that emphasize the important connection between physical and emotional health. Each activity helps girls learn important skills. Examples include how to cope when things get difficult, demonstrate care for self and others and practice positivity.
From silly starters to fun movement games and challenges, the activities are designed to get girls to laugh, create and grow.
The kits are now available for $49 at www.gotrpiedmont.org/Power-Up. It includes an activity book, the exclusive GRL PWR t-shirt, a physical activity training plan, completion certificate and a few other fun surprises delivered directly to her doorstep.
The nonprofit organization is also raising funds to provide sponsored kits to girls within the community. To donate to that cause, see https://www.raceplanner.com/donate/PiedmontPowerUPsponsor.
“For six years, we have always done everything we can to support all girls as they navigate adolescence,” Butler said. “This kit will help her grow her confidence and realize the potential she has to Power Up.”
