The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state has 17,731 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 803, or 5%, over the 16,901 reported Friday.
The 17,731 cases include 16,979 confirmed cases and 752 probable cases. Also, there are 616 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia—607 confirmed and nine probable. That’s an increase of 35 total deaths from the 581 reported Friday.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state’s overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 112,450 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,519 hospitalizations.
Fairfax County, the state’s most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 4,046 and 153 deaths.
In the also heavily populated Richmond area there are 2,034 cases: 926 in Henrico County, 593 in Chesterfield County, 382 in Richmond and 133 in Hanover County.
Also, the Richmond region has 155 deaths attributed to the virus: 104 in Henrico, 24 in Chesterfield, 16 in Richmond and 11 in Hanover.
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District late Friday reported 363 positive COVID-19 cases, 177 in Culpeper County, 128 in Fauquier, 15 in Madison, 37 in Orange and 6 in Rappahannock. There have been five deaths in the district, three in Culpeper County and two in Fauquier. The local health district covers a population of 179,725.
The RRHD numbers include an additional 113 cases diagnosed since Monday, when the district reported 250 cases.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties. Only three localities—Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County—don’t have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
