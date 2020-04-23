At this critical time when most people are separated to promote community health, Lake of the Woods Church has been drawn together by the needs of its neighbors.
LOWC has many community mission programs assisting during normal times and especially during periods of crisis, according to a church news release.
The congregation is helping with utility bills, counseling, meals through its “Outside the Box” feeding ministry and the Good News Club on-line. The church is also supporting the Wilderness Food Pantry, and ministering to health needs at the Living Water Community Clinic on Route 20 in Locust Grove.
Services at the clinic are especially crucial as many neighbors find themselves out of work and without medical insurance. This situation has brought many more patients to the Community Clinic with new calls each day for those in need of care they cannot afford.
The clinic has not yet seen any coronavirus patients, according to the release, and has updated its protocols to ensure each patient receives safe, effective, and compassionate care while keeping staff member volunteers healthy. The clinic’s partnership with local physicians and communication with other community clinics—the Orange Free Clinic and the Culpeper Clinic—will ensure that COVID-19 patients will get necessary care and testing, the release stated.
To celebrate its fourth anniversary milestone, the clinic is expanding its range of support with a new dental clinic projected to open in the fall. The church is accepting donations for modern dental equipment in the facility.
Another key activity during this time of need is preparing food boxes for students and their families through the church’s “Outside the Box” ministry each Monday at Lake of the Woods Church and the Community Clinic. In combination with Orange County Public School student meals program each Thursday at the Local Grove Middle School, the church helps make sure families have sufficient food to last for the entire week.
The church needs the community’s help and appreciates all the prayers, donations of time, food, and financial support. For more information on how to help, contact Debbie McInnis, Executive Director, Living Water Community Clinic at 540/854-5922, or Senior Associate Pastor Adam Colson, at LOWC at 540/972-9060 and/or lowchurch.com.
