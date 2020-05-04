Recent dash cam video from a Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office cruiser involved in a dramatic high-speed chase on U.S. 29 was named “Crime of the Week” Saturday night on the popular A&E television series, LIVE PD.
The incident caught on tape occurred in the early morning hours of April 22 starting in nearby Remington in Fauquier County before crossing over into Culpeper.
“Police in Virginia are in hot pursuit of a pickup truck clocked going more than 90 mph,” narrates LIVE PD analyst and crime reporter Tom Morris Jr., a Richmond native. “Stop sticks have managed to take out the front driver side tire. He’s now beginning to slow down. A deputy tries to pull alongside of him, but this guy’s not giving him any room to get by.”
CCSO Sgt. Jonathan Kerns is the deputy approaching the suspect vehicle, a truck with large tires that continued to elude police even with a punctured tire. Kerns can be heard on the video saying, “Alright, let me up there.”
Numerous other police vehicles offer support on the highway, moving over for Kerns.
“A Culpeper County deputy joins the chase,” narrates Morris, who spent years as a senior correspondent and producer for “America’s Most Wanted.”
“53—move over,” Kerns can be heard saying and then, “Back up guys, back up, back up.”
Kerns approaches the suspect vehicle.
“The deputy gets into position to attempt a PIT maneuver,” Morris narrates of a law enforcement technique that forces a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. “The PIT maneuver works and sends the truck flying.”
The dash cam shows the police cruiser tap the back of the truck, which strikes a guard rail before careering back on to the highway, flipping several times.
“1050 rollover 1050 rollover!” the deputy shouts.
Multiple deputies descend on the suspect vehicle, guns drawn.
“The driver is quickly pulled from the car,” narrates Morris. “The suspect is led into a police cruiser. He’s apparently OK, but in a heck of a lot of trouble.”
Entering the police car, the suspect can be heard saying, “I’m so sorry. Stupid!”
“Kevin Keyton was charged with multiple felonies, including eluding, abduction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and distribution of heroin,” concluded Morris Jr.
The Crozet man took police on the chase with a passenger in the truck; Police reported finding 34.5 grams of heroin and 10 grams of meth in the vehicle. Keyton is slated to appear in Culpeper County General District Court on the charges on June 3. Madison defense attorney Scott Puryear is representing Keyton, according to court records.
As of Monday, the Culpeper chase and national TV segment about it had garnered more than 1,600 shares on the LIVE PD Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.