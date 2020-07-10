Around 6:30 p.m. on July 4, Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company responded to a report of an auto collision in the heavily-traveled intersection of State Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Lee Highway, U.S. Route 211 in northern Culpeper County.
There were reports of several vehicles and occupants involved. Units arrived to find all of this was true, but amazingly no one was injured, according to a company release.
Ambulance 9-1, Ambulance 9-2, Rescue Engine 9 and Chief 9 responded to this incident with 12 volunteers.
