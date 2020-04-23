My friend Mark just acquired ten little fuzzy baby chicks. He is building a small chicken pen and a shelter for them. He is looking forward to raising them and even one day having his own fresh eggs.
Chickens are wonderful and amazing birds. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. They can be great pets and they even provide wonderful food for us—fresh eggs. God blessed us richly with the wonderful chicken.
Growing up on a small farm, our family raised chickens and I remember as a child how fascinating it was to watch a mother hen protect and sit on her eggs until they hatched the fuzzy little peeping miracles.
Once the chicks were hatched, we were also fascinated with the way the mother hen called her little flock as she guided them to food and water. And when there was a threat of any harm to them, she would place her wings around them holding them close, protecting them from any danger that might harm them.
Did you know that Jesus used that vary analogy of a mother hen to describe His love for the people of Israel?
As Jesus entered the city of Jerusalem to lay down His life for us and be crucified, He cried, “Oh Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the one who kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to her! How often I wanted to gather your children together, as a hen gathers her chicks under her wings, but you were not willing! (Matt. 23:37).”
Did you know that God loves us so much that He gave His only begotten Son Jesus so that we could have the gift of eternal life? (John 3:16)
His plea to the nation of Israel is a plea to all people of the world today. His offer still stands. He wants to gather us unto Him. If we would accept His free gift of salvation and ask forgiveness of our sins, the hope of eternal life and a future in heaven would be ours. Why do many still reject His love and protection today?
In our dramatically changing world, we will continue to experience tribulations and turmoil, but God continues to call us unto Him. He is our mighty protector and a shield to us. He wants to receive us and comfort us if we would turn to Him. His word reassures us.
“He who dwells in the secret place of the Most-High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. He shall cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you shall take refuge.” (Psalms 91:1-4)
This is a promise from God to His people forever. Through our faith in Christ Jesus we have hope and a future. When our hearts turn to the one who created the universe and all that is in it, we can lose our fear of what may come in this world. We as a nation must realize that our true sustaining hope comes from our faith in God.
As our world is stricken with the deadly COVID-19 virus, is it any wonder that there is fear for life and for safety and for a future? If it is fear that causes a baby chick to run to its mother’s wings for safety, can we learn a lesson even today from the analogy that Jesus gave two thousand years ago to demonstrate His love for us?
Turn to the protecting wings of Jesus today and let Him be your Savior and protector with the hope of His salvation and the gift of eternal life.
May God bless you richly and often.
