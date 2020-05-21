Have you ever thought you knew someone really well, but later found through their words or deeds that you were really wrong about them?
This actually happens more than we might realize. Mathew 7:16-17 reads, “You will know them by their fruits, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit.” Is it any wonder that this is true?
So it is that the claims of a person can sometimes be deceiving. What they say may be a deception that can give us a false impression of their character. The sure way to know the true character and heart of a person is by their life. The fruit they bear in living out their life tells us everything about them.
Through this perfect analogy, in the Sermon on the Mount recorded in Matthew, Jesus was drawing a comparison to the condition of the inward heart and the outward actions of people.
Many times, we fail to realize how important our behavior is to those around us who may be continually observing our lives. What we say to someone or how we treat someone may have an everlasting effect on their lives. Our deeds and actions can inspire life-changing experiences to those around us either for good or for bad.
When we commit our lives to the Lord Jesus Christ, He becomes our Savior, forgiving us of our sins. He also becomes the Lord of our life. He immediately begins replacing our old sinful nature with a new nature inspired by His Holy Spirit.
This is the renewing of our heart, referenced by the psalmist in Psalms 51:10, “Create in me a clean heart, O God and renew a steadfast spirit within me.” God alone transforms the human heart.
We also see a clear reference to this inward changing of the heart from the apostle Paul in 2nd Corinthians 5:17 as he writes, “Therefore if any man be in Christ he is a new creation, old things pass away, behold all things have become new.”
Through God’s amazing life-changing process, we start to think and act differently. Those around us then begin to see Christ living in and through us, as we are transformed from our old lifestyles and deeds.
Isn’t God amazing? We start a new life, we are “born again.” If this isn’t enough to make us conscious of the influence we can have on others around us in everyday life, the apostle Paul goes on to remind us in 2nd Corinthians 5:20 that, “we who are believers in Christ are also ambassadors of Christ.” This is an exciting but sobering revelation to us.
Through all of this we should remember that there are oceans of witnesses around us every day and that we have the exciting ability through Christ to demonstrate the love of God to all of them through our words and our deeds.
So, let your heart be full of love and compassion for others, as Christ did. Let your actions and your lifestyle genuinely reflect the goodness of your heart to others. When your life has ended let people say that you were a true “Ambassador for Christ.”
The good fruits that you bear in this world through your life are the eternal treasures you lay up in heaven, which neither moth nor rust can destroy (Matthew 6:20). Let your character always be the character of Christ, bearing good fruit in every season.
May God bless you richly and often as you seek His ways and His will in all things.
