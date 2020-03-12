MADISON—To help Madison County nonprofit groups, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has created a new fund, the foundation has announced.
NPCF will administer the Madison County Community Fund, a legacy fund that will support Madison for years to come.
Generous donations by Culpeper and Madison residents have enabled the fund to begin providing a scholarship and future grants to meet needs in the Madison community, the foundation said in a statement.
The Madison County Community Fund was formed by NPCF board members Jeff Early, Valerie Goossens, Carty Yowell and Russell James in 2018, and donors since have been building up the fund with contributions.
The board members’ idea was to create a fund that could address Madison nonprofits’ ongoing needs, whether they are education, environment, literacy, health care, housing, transportation, or food shortages.
This year, NPCF—which is celebrating its 20th year—will provide a scholarship to a student in Madison County who wants to further their education.
In the near future, community grants will be awarded based upon need and impact in the community.
For more information about the Madison County Community Fund, or to contribute, email NPCF Executive Director Jane Bowling-Wilson at jbwilson@npcf.org.
To read about the Madison Community Fund Scholarship and other scholarships for Madison County residents that the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation offers, visit npcf.org and click on “scholarships.”
The scholarship application deadline is 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020.
