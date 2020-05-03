As Congress considers a new relief package for state and local governments, Virginia counties wonder what happened to the federal aid the state already has received to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic and survive an economic meltdown.
The state received $3.1 billion from the CARES Act Congress passed in late March, but smaller counties say they have not seen the money or even a plan for distributing it.
Counties are concerned by “the fact ... that the state has received the money and none of it seems to be coming and there doesn’t seem to be a plan,” said Bill Kyger, chairman of the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the Shenandoah Valley.
Dean Lynch, executive director of the Virginia Association of Counties, said he’s been fielding calls from frustrated county leaders who see local tax revenues disappearing as their costs are rising during the crisis.
“The counties are very frustrated,” Lynch said.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is pressing House leaders to pass a new package of emergency relief that would directly aid local governments, especially in small jurisdictions and rural areas that have been bypassed by previous rescue packages.
Since mid-April, dozens of Senate Democrats have been calling for state, local and tribal governments to receive dedicated, flexible funding in a COVID-19 emergency funding package, to help them respond to the coronavirus emergency.
On Friday, Spanberger led a bipartisan, 101-member effort asking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for stronger federal funding and greater flexibility for county governments of all sizes in response to COVID-19. In the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that the House passed last month, only localities with more than 500,000 residents were eligible to receive direct funding.
“Today, our county governments are not only dealing with an unprecedented uptick in the demand for essential services but are doing so during an unprecedented economic downturn that has caused considerable hardship and growing shortfalls in tax revenue,” Spanberger wrote in a letter also signed by Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Ill.; Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, and John Katko, R-N.Y., supported by another 98 members.
“We must empower our local governments with greater flexibility to spend federal relief dollars as they see fit, including to help make up for the loss of expected tax revenues or other unexpected budget shortfalls,” the lawmakers wrote.
House leaders are preparing to propose an aid package for state and local governments, ranging from $500 billion to $1 trillion, to give them budget relief barred by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act that President Donald Trump signed into law on March 28.
Virginia faces its own projected revenue shortfall of up to $1 billion through the end of the fiscal year on June 30, as well as an additional $1 billion in each of the next two fiscal years.
The state cannot use its estimated $1.8 billion share of the stimulus funding to replace lost budget revenue. Instead, the state must allocate the money for itself and local governments to pay for specific services related to the COVID-19 response, subject to audit by a federal inspector general and a potential requirement to repay the money.
“We know they need the money,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said. “There’s no doubt in my mind they’ve got some qualifying expenses. On the other hand, if they use it incorrectly, I don’t want the state to be on the hook.”
Gov. Ralph Northam said the state has distributed about $237 million in the CARES Act for K-12 education, with 90% of the money going to localities and 10% to special statewide educational initiatives.
Layne said the federal government apparently will make counties receiving the money responsible for allocating it to towns and other municipalities within their borders. For example, he said towns in Fairfax County, such as Vienna and Herndon, would have to rely on the county’s share of federal funding.
“The counties will have to take care of the towns,” Layne said.
Lynch said county officials understand their responsibility to incorporated towns within their jurisdictions, but they want to know how much help they are going to get and when it will arrive.
“They’re expending money, they’re doing stuff,” he said. “We don’t know what the plan is for any reimbursement or disbursement.”
Spanberger, in an interview on Friday, said she and other members of Virginia’s congressional delegation had lobbied unsuccessfully for local governments to be part of the fourth relief bill that Congress passed the other week. That bill includes $484 billion to replenish the depleted Paycheck Protection Program for stricken businesses and expand aid to health care providers to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Just as we want to ensure they survive this catastrophe, this crisis, we want to ensure the localities survive it as well,” she said.
County governments’ costs are skyrocketing while their revenues are plummeting, the head of the National Association of Counties said.
“This unprecedented pandemic is leading to massive budgetary impacts for counties and local taxpayers, with as much as $144 billion in lost revenue and increased expenditures through FY2021,” NACO Executive Director Matthew Chase said. “Investing in counties means investing in our local economies and workforces. We applaud Representatives Spanberger, Kato, DeFazio, and Davis for supporting counties’ essential health, safety, and economic recovery efforts.”
On Thursday, Sen. Tim Kaine took to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to urge Congress to pass more COVID-19 relief funding for state and local governments to prevent layoffs of critical personnel, including firefighters, police officers and other first responders.
“Most states are doing their budgets right now; most localities are doing their budgets right now,” the Virginia Democrat told the show’s hosts, slamming Senate inaction as “apparently ... the GOP-McConnell plan.”
A former governor and mayor, Kaine has been outspoken on the need to shore up states and local governments battling the pandemic.
"I'm hearing concerns from localities that are seeing revenue plummet, putting their programs and services at risk,” Kaine, D-Va., told the Culpeper Star-Exponent on Friday. “The worst thing we could do in the middle of a national health emergency is put localities in a position where they are forced to furlough or even lay off first responders like firefighters, police officers, and EMTs. The solution is clear: flexible dollars for state and local governments that they can allocate to combat the coronavirus in their communities and prevent devastating layoffs.”
Last Sunday, Kaine joined a letter calling on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to revise guidelines so Virginia and other states can provide essential public services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Kaine and Sen. Mark Warner led members of their state’s delegation in urging Mnuchin to give Virginia maximum ability to use CARES Act money to help address budget shortfalls and prevent cuts to services vital to addressing economic and health crises caused by COVID-19.
Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Michael Martz and Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writer Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.
