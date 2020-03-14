A national disgrace—that’s how Dr. Michael McDermott describes the lack of test kits available for people who have symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
McDermott is president and CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare and he’s also taken a statewide role in helping hospitals across Virginia develop their plans in treating victims of a global pandemic.
McDermott is serving as chairman of the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s COVID-19 committee, and he has harsh words for the way the federal government has handled the testing component.
Virginia has been allocated a certain number of tests, and “it’s not in the thousands, it’s in the hundreds,” McDermott said. That’s not nearly enough, he said, to gauge the spread of the virus in communities across the state—and the same scenario has played out across the nation.
“The lack of availability of convenient, rapid testing nationally, I think, is a national disgrace,” McDermott said, “and it is a failure of our federal system that we have counted on for so long. I believe we have more COVID-19 cases than are being diagnosed currently because of the restrictions that we have on testing.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress last week that the nation’s testing capacity is a “failing” and that Americans can’t be tested as easily as people in other countries. The Trump administration responded Friday with measures to have more tests in place in coming weeks, with faster results.
There’s been one resident of the Fredericksburg region—a man in his 50s who works in Northern Virginia—who tested positive for the disease that’s claimed the lives of more than 5,400 people worldwide.
Reportedly, one of the doctors who treated him at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center had to spend hours on the phone convincing the Virginia Department of Health to allow him to be tested.
“I don’t know the details of that, but I can imagine that to be true,” McDermott said, adding that the state health department has to ration use of kits as it follows strict protocols.
Commercial labs have stepped up to help with the testing, but health officials have to wait two to five days for results while the state’s lab provides results within about four hours, McDermott said.
While the lack of tests kits has caused problems, McDermott said he’s been encouraged by the way the public has responded to the crisis. Individuals within the private sector made the decision to suspend sports leagues and cancel classes in an effort to stem the spread.
“I don’t think I could have imagined a response like our country has done, largely in the private sector,” he said. “I’m heartened by that.”
There are more than 100 hospitals and health care systems in the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, and the committee McDermott heads has teleconferences twice weekly. Members discuss standard policies, such as restrictions on visitors in the wake of growing numbers of the disease, or preparing for what they call a potential “medical surge.”
Should the United States see an increase in patients like Italy, which has almost 10,000 cases—more than any other European country—the hospital group will have contingency plans to “meet a surge that all of us hope never occurs,” he said.
That’s why he believes social-distancing measures are so vital. Hospitals have a limited number of beds, and if they’re facing a large and sudden influx of patients, there may not be enough space to treat them, he said.
Shutting down schools and canceling sporting events and other activities may reduce the chances of lots of people being sick at the same time. It may not lessen the total number of people who contract the virus, in the long run, but it will help hospitals be better able to treat them because the cases will be spread out over time, McDermott said.
Locally, Mary Washington Healthcare would modify its existing spaces and convert areas used for other purposes into treatment areas. Also, if the number of coronavirus patients increased, the hospital could stop elective procedures and use those treatment areas for the sick, he said.
The hospital group is also focused on personal protective equipment and making sure medical personnel have what they need. State and federal governments maintain a cache of necessary equipment, and Virginia has requested its share, McDermott said.
McDermott is chairman of the hospital group’s board of directors, but that’s not why he was chosen to lead the COVID-19 committee, said Sean Connaughton, the group’s president and CEO. He cited McDermott’s leadership skills and experience with health care leaders and policymakers, stakeholders and community members.
“This important work requires someone who sees the big picture and can also focus on the fine details,” Connaughton said.
