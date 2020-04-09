By Rev. Erick Kalenga
Resurrection, or Easter Sunday is one of the most important events of the year for the Christian faith.
The death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is an event that sets Christianity apart. Today I would like to talk about the Passover celebrations in relation to Easter, and how important that is for us today.
In the book of exodus God raised up Moses to go to Pharaoh and say: “Let my people go.”
As you read the Bible, we understand that the land of Egypt lay in ruin after nine massive plagues that completely devastated the country except the Israelites. Even during that time, the scripture tells us pharaoh hardened his heart over and over again. There was one more plague that was about to come up on the land of Egypt—the death of the firstborn.
It was during this time that God was going to show an amazing and beautiful foreshadowing plan of salvation. He instructed the Israelites to sacrifice a lamb and put the blood on the door post of their houses.
In Exodus 11:5 it says that the death Angel will visit everyone. In other words death will visit the rich and the poor, the educated and the uneducated, those who lives in huts and those who lives in mansions. They will all have to deal with the same thing.
But, the death Angel would spare those who would obey the word of the Lord, instructing them to stay in their homes, to kill a lamb and enjoy the feast, and remember to put the blood of the lamb on their doorposts.
The scriptures are very clear that death was going to visit every home, house by house. Those that will be spared will be the the ones with blood on the doorposts. This was a beautiful symbol of the blood being sacrificed, hundreds of years later, by Jesus Christ for our salvation.
Allow me to draw your attention to the fact that this was the first quarantine recorded in the word of God. God told Moses to tell the people to stay in their homes until death has gone by.
The second thing that’s very important was to have the mark of the lamb in the form of blood on the door posts that symbolizes the animal sacrificed.
The death Angel visited the homes that did not have blood on their door posts, and he “passed over” those homes that had blood on the doorposts. The only thing that made the difference was the blood of the lamb.
This is where the word “Passover” comes from. It signifies that in order to find Salvation and protection for our souls, something must die.
In Leviticus 17:11 it says, “For the life of the flesh is in the blood. And I have given it to you up on the altar to make an atonement for your souls, for it is the blood that makes an atonement for the souls.”
The book of Hebrews says, without shedding of blood there is no remission of sins. For you and I, Jesus is our Passover lamb. We find our eternal life in the blood of Jesus Christ. That’s why the taking of the sacrament is a very important part of Christianity. Many of the reformers died because of it.
Currently we are in a very similar season as to the time of the Egyptians. This COVID-19 epidemic is a plague that has reached our entire world. We must stay quarantined until this wave of sickness and death has gone by.
The good news is there is Salvation and protection in the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ.
On this resurrection Sunday I want to encourage you to apply the blood of Jesus Christ by faith upon yourselves, your family and your household, and to trust that God will do what he said he will do.
Happy Resurrection Sunday and God bless.
