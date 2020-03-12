Psalm 37:7-9 ESV reads, “Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way, over the man who carries out evil devices!
“Refrain from anger, and forsake wrath! Fret not yourself; it tends only to evil. For the evildoers shall be cut off, but those who wait for the Lord shall inherit the land.”
In looking at these two passages of scripture we see the importance of waiting patiently for God. In him we are encouraged to be still and to wait—to refrain from developing negative emotions toward people or the situation. In Philippians we see Paul encouraging us to pray while we wait, to give thanks to God and ultimately not to be anxious.
Patience is a virtue. And if you read Galatians you will also find that patience is listed as one of the fruits of the Spirit. It is very clear that this virtue is rather an important one to master in our lives.
So what is patience? To have patience or to be patient means to have the capacity to bear pain or trials calmly. In other words, without complaining. Patience is also defined as steadfast despite oppositions, difficulties, or adversities.
We live in a society that is becoming less patient. The fast-paced life, fast food, fast money, get rich quick, etc. To be patient is not just waiting for something to happen to you like most of us would; rather it is developing a good positive attitude while you are waiting.
Because of our consumerism lifestyle and the need for things to happen now, we have taken the most important virtue and made it less valuable in our lives. Without patience, we begin to develop anger in our hearts when things don’t happen the way we want. Displaying self-control and exercising humility are rather difficult without patience.
It has been scientifically proven that anger, stress, and anxiety have a negative influence on your health. Patience is a virtue that one can utilize in order to fight frustrations. If you want to have peace in your heart I would like to encourage you to practice patience.
Patience is not a feeling. Rather it is an attitude that you display towards a situation or a person. I am not suggesting that to be patient is to do nothing. But I would like to suggest that to be patient is to do the things that you can control and accept the things that we cannot control—to wait patiently and joyfully for the outcome.
Christan motivational speaker and pastor Robert Schuller said: “Never cut a tree down in the winter time. Never make a negative decision in the low time. Never make your most important decision when you are in your worst mood. Wait, be patient. The storm will pass, the spring will come.”
There are people who have walked out of marriages too soon, then discover later that if they’d waited a little longer, change was coming, which might have altered the outcome.
Some have walked out of a job because they were going through difficult times with a boss or other employee, then found out if they’d waited a little longer, God had other plans that would have made things easier, such as voluntary departure of the problem individuals or a change in leadership.
In closing I would like to leave you with this passages of scripture from Philippians 4:6 (ESV): “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
Cast your burdens on God because he cares for you. Do your part, do your best, and leave the rest to God. It will work out in the end. God bless.
