U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine joined more than 30 Democratic colleagues to press the administration’s Coronavirus Task Force on its plans to help seniors and disabled individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia lawmakers wrote three letters to top officials about the safety of people living in nursing homes, about critical services including delivered meals and home care for seniors at home, and ensuring such people—including the deaf and those with limited English proficiency—get up-to-date, accurate information about the crisis.
“As this pandemic continues to spread, the health of seniors and individuals with disabilities is increasingly at risk,” Warner and Kaine said in a statement Tuesday. “It’s crucial that the administration address the growing threat to our most vulnerable communities.”
On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health announced that the first person has tested positive for COVID-19 at a continuing care facility in the state, at Westminster Canterbury Richmond.
To guard against spreading the virus in nursing homes, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has taken the unprecedented step of directing states to suspend almost all nursing-home inspections unrelated to infection control or abuse and neglect.
The 30-plus senators requested information on what is being done to protect nursing home residents, staff, and their families.
They urged the administration to outline its plans to ensure older adults served in their homes and communities through local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and other community groups will remain safe from the virus, and to what extent the administration is taking action to ensure that information about the virus is accessible to everyone, including people who are deaf or have limited English proficiency.
Separately, Warner expressed relief that the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has announced it will pay clinicians for tele-health services to Medicare beneficiaries during the outbreak.
The agency’s decision was enabled by the passage earlier this month of provisions in Warner’s bipartisan CONNECT for Health Act of 2019, part of the nation’s initial $8.3 billion coronavirus response package.
“There is no doubt that, if properly implemented, this technology will be a crucial tool for protecting American seniors during the coronavirus outbreak,” Warner said. “The key now is for Medicare to take clear and decisive steps to swiftly put this technology in the hands of doctors and seniors at this critical moment in the COVID-19 outbreak.”
He said it was unfortunate it took a public health crisis to push through the important tele-health provisions, but expressed hope that passage of the CONNECT for Health Act will eventually lead to a full expansion of tele-health for Medicare recipients.
Warner’s language in the bill cuts restrictions on Medicare’s use of tele-health for the emergency response to COVID-19. CMS Administrator Seema Verma announced Medicare’s tele-health expansion Monday at the White House during a Coronavirus Task Force press conference.
“These changes allow seniors to communicate with their doctors without having to travel to a healthcare facility so that they can limit risk of exposure and spread of this virus,” Verma said at the press conference. “Clinicians on the front lines will now have greater flexibility to safely treat our beneficiaries.”
The bill would let rural health clinics and other community-based health care centers provide tele-health services; require a study to explore how people can access health care services in their homes; and remove federal restrictions on services such as mental health and emergency medical care.
A longtime advocate for better access to care through tele-health, Warner succeeded last year in expanding tele-health services for substance abuse treatment via the Opioid Crisis Response Act of 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.