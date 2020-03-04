The U.S. Senate recently unanimously passed a resolution sponsored, in part, by Virginia Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine to honor Katherine Coleman Goble Johnson, a NASA pioneer who passed away Feb. 24 at the age of 101.
“Katherine Johnson was essential to NASA’s success in the Space Race. But as an African-American woman working at Langley Research Center in the era of Jim Crow, she went unrecognized for decades. Thankfully this trailblazer lived to see the recognition she deserved – including a blockbuster movie, a Congressional Gold Medal, and a building named in her honor on the campus where she was once forced to use separate facilities because of the color of her skin,” Warner said in a prepared statement. “Katherine Johnson’s life is evidence that we as a nation must continue to strive towards equality of opportunity for all our citizens.”
Kaine said her pioneering contributions to orbital mechanics helped America reach the stars.
“As one of the first African American women to work as a NASA scientist, she paved the way for generations to come. This resolution is a small reminder of her amazing contributions,” he said.
Johnson aided the U.S. enlarge the frontiers of space while opening doors for women and people of color, said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
“Her dedication and skill as a mathematician helped put humans on the moon and before that made it possible for our astronauts to take the first steps in space that we now follow on a journey to Mars. Her Presidential Medal of Freedom was a well-deserved recognition. At NASA we will never forget her courage and leadership and the milestones we could not have reached without her,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.