Graduating from high school is a big moment in any student’s life, Tim Kaine knows.
And since Virginia schools have nixed most in-person ceremonies, the U.S. senator is offering an alternative.
Kaine encourages graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they’d like to give at graduation. The former governor announced last week that he and his team will select speeches to feature on his Facebook page and website in May and June to celebrate the graduates.
“A lot of us are grappling, in this very serious time, with what can we do to lift people’s spirits a little bit,” Virginia’s junior senator told reporters Thursday during a virtual press conference. “... Maybe because I’m on the Education Committee in the Senate, I’ve been thinking about the Class of 2020, the high school graduates who are likely not going to have the graduation experience they planned for.”
Many school systems across Virginia have already said their high school graduate ceremonies will be done virtually or be postponed until later in the year, he noted.
“Kids work awful hard to get to grad day, and teachers work awful hard to mentor these students and feel a sense of pride when they get their diplomas. And, obviously, families feel great pride, too,” Kaine said.
“As I think about my own life, my high school, college and law school graduations were some of the most memorable days of my life,” he said. “And I feel like these Class of 2020 kids are getting cheated out of something, in a way, that makes me feel a sense of loss for them.”
“I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker,” Kaine added. “I look forward to hearing the wisdom Virginia’s future leaders have to offer and sharing their inspiration with others. Let’s show Virginia what the Class of 2020 is all about.”
For the “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest, Kaine is urging students to film videos of speeches that are 10 minutes or less and email them by Mary 15 to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov.
Watch his video announcing the contest here.
