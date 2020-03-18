U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is pressing the Trump administration to explain how it failed to ensure the nation has enough diagnostic tests for the novel coronavirus.
“This failure has resulted in a significant delay in detecting and responding to the first cases of COVID-19 in the United States, dramatically increasing the scope of the epidemic, and placing millions at risk,” Kaine and 15 other senators wrote Vice President Mike Pence, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, and Assistant Secretary of Health Brett Giroir. “These problems … have been exacerbated by the numerous false statements by Vice President Pence, by other members of the Task Force, and by President Trump about the status of testing.”
“The administration’s continued failure to ensure a sufficient number of diagnostic testing kits for COVID-19 are available, and its inability to provide clear and honest answers about this problem in the midst of this public health emergency, is unacceptable,” the senators concluded. “The American public deserves answers.”
By March 30, the senators asked Pence and Giroir, the coordinator for diagnostic testing, to answer questions about the nation’s testing capacity, the administration’s inability to provide clear information, and manufacturing shortages facing labs across the country.
They detailed missteps in the testing effort, such as delays in developing the federal Centers for Disease Control’s diagnostic test; distribution to states and local labs of hundreds of faulty test kits that delivered inconclusive results; and false statements by key officials about the country’s diagnostic capacities that have spread “confusing and untrue information about the availability of tests for the general public,” Kaine’s office said this week.
Being able to accurately and swiftly test for COVID-19 is critical to making public health decisions—such as social distancing, quarantining and contact tracing—that can slow the exponential growth of the virus, the Virginia senator’s office said. The first confirmed U.S. case of COVID-19 was reported in January.
“The Trump administration’s disjointed effort to coordinate the federal government’s response to the outbreak has placed a significant burden on hospitals and health care providers who have not been able to adequately access diagnostic tests,” Kaine’s office said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Congress last week that America’s test system is “failing” and “is not really geared to what we need right now.”
Kaine is a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee.
Kaine and Virginia’s senior U.S. senator, Mark Warner, have proposed a bill to make coronavirus testing free for people with private insurance or Medicare.
The Free COVID-19 Testing Act would also waive the cost-sharing of related medical services for people with private insurance, Medicare and other government-backed health-care plans. The legislation would also cover the cost of lab fees for uninsured people.
“Costs should never be a barrier to accessing potentially life-saving testing,” Warner and Kaine said. “This legislation ensures any Virginian can get tested without the fear of a medical bill they can’t afford.”
The bill, introduced Friday, is backed by more than 30 other Democratic senators.
In addition to Kaine and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), the testing-inquiry letter was signed by Senate HELP Committee members Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Robert P. Casey, Jr. (D-PA), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory A. Booker (D-NJ), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Patty Murray (D-WA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).
