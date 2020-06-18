Three male juveniles have been charged with assault by mob and malicious wounding following a reported road rage incident that happened around 11 p.m. Monday, June 15 in Culpeper County.
An adult male Culpeper citizen and the minors were involved in a physical altercation at Reva Market on U.S. Route 29, according to a post Thursday from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.
The man suffered multiple stab wounds during the altercation and was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville for treatment. One juvenile suffered injuries to his head, requiring stitches, according to the sheriff’s office.
After juvenile detention hearings were held, one juvenile was detained and the other two released to parents.
“The vast majority of juvenile crime is not publicized but we appreciate citizens contacting the Sheriff's Office to inquire with their concerns,” the sheriff’s office said.
