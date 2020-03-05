The U.S. Department of Justice is suing the office of the Caroline County Commissioner of the Revenue for alleged disability discrimination in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The suit was filed Feb. 27 in the Eastern District Court of Virginia on behalf of Anita Newchok, who served as master deputy commissioner of the revenue until she was terminated in March 2015 by then-Commissioner of the Revenue Sharon Carter. It claims Newchok was fired because she had a respiratory impairment.
Mark Bissoon, the current commissioner, was elected in November 2015, well after the termination.
The suit alleges that Carter failed to provide Newchok with reasonable accommodations for her impairment as required by the ADA. According to the complaint, Newchok’s duties at work included assessing taxes on business personal property and supervising the personal property unit.
Newchok said she took medical leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act in January 2015 to seek treatment for the hoarseness, coughing and shortness of breath she had experienced for several years. She expected to return to work in late March 2015 with some restrictions to accommodate her respiratory complaints.
As described by her nurse practitioner, Janet Pinson, in an email to Carter and Pamela Viera, the county’s Human Resources manager, Newchok was supposed to remain sedentary and “minimize the amount she speaks.”
According to the complaint, after receiving that email, neither Carter nor Viera reached out to Newchok or Pinson.
Carter informed Viera in an email that she could not accommodate the restrictions Newchok requested, the suit alleges, and later that month, after being told she would have to return to work “in full duty capacity,” Newchok was informed in a letter that she was being terminated.
Newchok filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in September 2015. The EEOC investigated her complaint and found “reasonable cause to believe that Caroline County and the Caroline County Commissioner of the Revenue discriminated against her in violation of the ADA,” according to the suit.
The lawsuit asks that Caroline County reinstate Newchok and award her back pay with interest, as well as damages.
It also asks that Bissoon, the current commissioner, “modify policies, practices, and procedures as necessary to bring the Caroline County Commissioner of the Revenue’s employment policies, practices, and procedures ... into compliance with Title I of the ADA.”
Bissoon said his office had no comment, “as everything is under review.”
