People of all ages took a try at high-jumping, leg-twisting Double Dutch jump rope as part of last week’s Juneteenth Celebration at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper.
Kathy Crawford founded the locally run 4U Girls Club several years ago to bring the not-so-easy two-jump-rope-game, which she grew up doing as a girl growing up in Connecticut, to Virginia. Her club provides local youth with constructive activities, building self-esteem and teaching them about college and career.
“I always use every platform to bring out the ropes because it gets the kids off of their phones and helps them to get loose,” Crawford said on Monday. “Not to mention the shy ones that I talk into at least trying always break them out their shells and have so much fun.”
She added she is always surprised how many kids have never jumped single rope, so double Dutch really amazes them.
Double Dutch is historically game played originally by Black children, mainly girls, in rural and urban areas in America, according to the African American Registry online: “Experienced jumpers can make the game more challenging by hopping on one foot, bouncing a ball, picking up and putting down a stone in between jumps, or jumping high enough for the rope to pass twice before they land.”
