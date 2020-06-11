Independence Day will still be celebrated in Culpeper, in spite of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.
The main event will be the fireworks show, said Salem Bush, the town’s acting director of planning and community development in an email to the Star-Exponent this week.
“This year [the fireworks] will be fired off at the top of Rockwater Park,” Bush said. “We believe this will create better visibility throughout town and lessen the need for people to travel as much to be able to see the fireworks from more locations in town.”
Bush added that the top of Rockwater park is one of the highest elevations in town. The perimeter of the park itself will be closed off to the public due to safety concerns during the fireworks show, he said.
Culpeper’s annual Patriotic Presentation and the Sons of the American Revolution event with the reading of the Declaration of Independence will also still occur on the Courthouse lawn as usual, Bush said, adding the event has been approved by the Circuit Court Judge. The presentation will be filmed and available to view on Culpeper Media Network.
Traditionally Culpeper hosts a 5K run on July 4, but Bush said that was not likely to happen this year. “But if things are looking better in a few weeks, there may be a more informal run organized,” Bush said.
All other events associated with the 4th of July and Town of Culpeper activities normally held on that day have been cancelled. “That includes the Car Show that CRI organizes,” Bush said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.