I’VE heard some crazy ideas in my time, but this move to dismantle the police department in Minneapolis is living proof that America has gone stark raving mad.
And it’s not just Minneapolis. New York is talking about dramatically reducing funding for its police department and then there is that big “Defund the Police” sign painted on a D.C. street.
Even some members of Congress are reportedly discussing legislation to take weapons away from the police.
Now, I’ve come down hard on the police several times in the past for their tactics. In fact, I wrote a column around 2003 where I stated that a badge had become a license to kill.
But I am not so naïve as to believe that jurisdictions in this country can exist without police forces. The idea is simply ludicrous.
If you awake in the middle of the night and there is a man with a gun downstairs burglarizing your home, who would you call if there was no police department? Ghostbusters?
Crime is not going away. It has always been part of society and it will always be with us. There have to be laws to protect our property and safety, but these are just words on paper if there is no one to enforce them.
It is almost unbelievable that I feel the need to sit here and type these truths, which for thousands of years have been self-evident to the people of every society.
We have in the past few weeks seen what mobs can do when police are hesitant to act. Stores looted, a Nashville courthouse burned, businesses destroyed, vehicles set on fire.
Downtown Detroit still has not recovered from the 1968 riots. The center of that city is still almost a ghost town, where several attempts at revitalization had failed. Unchecked crime can destroy a community in a heartbeat.
The rationale behind doing away with the police departments is that officers sometimes brutalize African American (and other) suspects. There is no denying that fact.
But remember that the police also protect African American citizens, According to the latest FBI statistics, about 90 percent of the black people killed in this country were killed by members of their own race. Who are black Americans going to call for protection if there are no police departments?
This whole police mess started with the drug war in our country. Since the 1960s, when illegal drug use increased dramatically, society has given the police so much power and so much leeway that in some cases we have created a monster. Now, some officers believe they can get away with any tactics, that the end justifies the means.
Still, most police officers are good guys and a credit to law enforcement. But, like the looters in an otherwise peaceful protest, the bad cops stand out in the crowd.
And, like peaceful protestors who won’t put the finger on looters to help bring them to justice, good cops too often stand up for bad cops because of this “brotherhood” idea.
As I said in last week’s column, police training is the biggest problem. If you’re taught that you’ve got to shoot first and think later, you’ll do it.
Police should also be trained not to escalate situations. Just this week, a Fairfax police officer was fired for using a Taser on an unarmed suspect when, according to his chief, the situation should have been handled in a better way.
We want the police to protect us, but we don’t want them to use violence—even against violent people. And when race is involved, the situation becomes even more complicated.
Other than better training, I don’t know what the solution is, but I do know that disbanding police departments isn’t the answer.
The other week, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser threw the National Guard out of town. Now she wants to defund the police. Essentially, there would be no law enforcement in Washington.
That may not do wonders for tourism, but it might really help gun sales.
Defunding (reducing funding, not eliminating) police may be useful if it can eliminate police policies or activities which do not positively support citizens and communities. Any realistic reductions should be carefully considered and allocated for necessary government requirements, or possibly returned to communities, via reduced property taxes, for example.
If you want to know what's what, read this article from the Washington Post. Donnie Johnston obviously did not. https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/06/07/defund-police-heres-what-that-really-means/
