This Friday, June 5, as Phase 2 of the Forward Virginia reopening plan begins, Montpelier in Orange County will begin offering outdoor walking tours and shopping in the Museum Shop during select hours.
The grounds—including the historical core, Annie duPont Formal Garden, Madison family and enslaved community cemeteries, and walking trails—have been open to the public since May 15 and are accessible 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Monday with the purchase of a property pass—$10 daily pass or $35 annual.
“We are pleased to announce the next step in our physical-distance experiences onsite for our members and visitors,” said Roy Young, Montpelier’s President and CEO. “Walking tours, expert experiences, and after-hours tours will be offered, as well as our well-received annual grounds pass. Please join fellow history buffs, hikers, and others clamoring for educational activities for their family and loved ones.”
Young said Montpelier continues to applaud Gov. Ralph Northam and that his staff and will comply with all recommendations and requirements to engage the public.
Offerings led by senior staff include the Walking Tour, scheduled for various times Thursday-Monday, moving through the historic core of the site and discussing Montpelier, the Madisons, the enslaved community, and the U.S. Constitution.
Another tour, Expert Experiences, scheduled intermittently Thursday-Monday, includes a variety of topics such as “Uncovering Hidden Sites at Montpelier,” “Montpelier’s Horticultural History,” and “Constitutional Conversations.”
Finally, an After Hours Tour, offered at 4 p.m. on Saturday, offers exclusive, guided access to the site and ends with drinks and conversation with Roy Young. Each tour has its own pricing structure and includes a property day pass. Space is limited to 10 people, including staff and visitors, for each tour.
Advance online purchase for any tour is strongly recommended. Montpelier encourages visitors on tours to wear masks, according to a news release.
Tour-takers also are strongly encouraged to maintain six feet social distancing. Visitors who are not taking a tour may refrain from wearing a mask in outdoor areas.
Montpelier’s Museum Shop, located in the Visitor Center, will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Monday. Customers may shop in person, and online orders will be available for pickup. For a safe and enjoyable shopping experience, there will be a limit of six customers in the shop at any time.
Face masks are required, shoppers must either use gloves (which Montpelier can provide) or hand sanitizer (which shoppers are expected to provide) before shopping. Only credit cards will be accepted. Montpelier asks that shoppers limit their time to 30 minutes and practice safe social distancing.
For information, see montpelier.org.
