It is going to be hard, very hard, to observe the important holidays of the season this year.
All three holidays have codified observances, rituals and obligations held sacrosanct by their adherents. Those customs, rituals and family traditions bind us, comfort us, and are a framework for our beliefs. And so, as churches, synagogues and Islamic centers close their doors to slow the spread of the virus, we are left to find creative and meaningful ways to connect with our faith.
What unifies these springtime holidays is that each one reaffirms “membership in the tribe.” Jewish family and friends eat a communal meal, called the Seder, while recounting their “origin story,” the highly ritualized retelling of the story of harsh servitude by the Children of Israel under Pharaoh, and how Moses went before Pharaoh repeatedly to ask that the Israelites be let go to serve their god.
It took ten plagues sent by God to convince Pharaoh to “let my people go.” Eventually, God, “with signs and wonders and with an outstretched arm” redeemed His people, split the sea, and, under guidance from Moses left in a hurry for the Promised Land. I have heard so many people bummed out because they can’t be with friends and family for Passover. Many plan to attend “virtually,” being together, but separately, each with a plate of ritual foods and a song sheet in front of their computer screen.
Christians also reaffirm “membership in the tribe,” coming together at Easter to commemorate the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus.
For Muslims, Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim year, is a month of prayer, reflection and community, as well as a commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation.
All three festivals focus on community and belonging, and require a physical presence. All three holidays will take place in April, as Covid-19 cases grow at an exponential rate and deaths are predicted to be in the thousands.
At a moment when we crave closeness, we are not quite sure how to proceed without becoming more depressed than we currently are. Technology can only go so far in uniting us. Televised services, emailed sermons and teachings, virtual Communion and on-line workshops about how to conduct a Passover Seder without guests offer some comfort, if only to remind us that we are not alone in our misery.
The corona virus pandemic challenges our faith in God. As each day passes, we are more aware of the fragility of life, and we become more thankful for simple things we’d never noticed before. We can only ask so much of God, and try to shoulder some of the burden ourselves.
We can ask God to protect us, but that is made easier while wearing masks, goggles and gloves.
We can ask God to take us under his sheltering wing, but it is safer to do so while standing six feet apart.
We can believe in an all-powerful God, who will save us, but it helps if we can get our government to increase the production of ventilators, because without those ventilators, doctors will be forced to play God, and decide who lives and who dies.
We can ask for a miracle, or we can make sure everyone in our household washes their hands in warm water and soap to break down the fatty layer on the virus and kill it.
We can scan copies of the Book of Job, study Why Bad Things Happen to Good People, and try to figure out why the universe is conspiring against us, or we can look at the science behind what is happening and use that knowledge to assure ourselves we are not being punished, nor tested, by any deity.
The next few months will be a whirlwind of chaos, as one after another, our weaknesses are exposed. Our lives will be increasingly difficult, and we have no idea what the world will be like when a vaccine arrives and the pandemic is beaten down. As a nation we have great sadness ahead of us, great economic and social turmoil.
To weather the storm, we can turn to God for comfort through meditation and prayer. We can act as God’s agents by finding ways to volunteer, to donate, or just be a comforting and reassuring voice on the phone. And amazing as it may sound, there won’t be a family in America left untouched by this moment in history.
