Feeling whiplash from the whirlwind of emotions this week? Are your thoughts filled with trepidation, anger, anxiety and a sense that the sky is falling?
No, I am not pointing to the presidential race, I am referring to the Covid-19 Virus. First we got news from Wuhan Province, then coverage of the ordeal of waiting in quarantined cruise ships. Shortly after, individual cases sprung up around the world, and Covid-19 took flight, literally, landing in 82 countries.
Our initial Public Health and Governmental responses could have been better, and better planning and communication would have circumvented chaos.. Now that the virus has taken hold each of us should assess how much stress we can handle and how to respond to a very fluid situation.
The healthiest way I can think of to handle current events, news coverage, predictions and advice is through “flexible response.” You can’t control the epidemic, but you can control how you respond to the stressors.
As Rudyard Kipling pointed out in the poem, “IF”… “If you can keep your head while all about you others are losing theirs…” For now, washing our hands and sneezing into our elbows are two of the few things we can do to gain control over some aspects of life.
We know from experience that “stuff happens.” Today’s “stuff” is amplified via minute-by-minute updates and talking heads. On information overload, we are unnerved by life-altering disasters, such as this week’s tornado in Tennessee, or random, senseless acts of violence, like mass shootings.
On the flip side, a winning lottery ticket can be unnerving and stressful. There are ups and downs, good and bad, like getting our dream job, or not. We can be euphoric over getting into our first-pick college, or crash, if we don’t. The only thing certain in life is uncertainty!
Faith has always been a well to draw from in difficult times. Even so, Houses of Worship face a difficult conundrum. They are, traditionally, places of community-gathering and support, as well where people may seek spiritual comfort and guidance.
They are also rich in rituals. Last week, on Ash Wednesday, some churches chose to sprinkle ash on heads rather than making the sign of the cross on with ash on foreheads, thereby avoiding close face-to-face contact. In Italy, church services have been suspended with the exception of weddings and funerals. The country of Saudi Arabia, originally anticipating 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims from around the world to the holy cities in Mecca and Medina, have placed a travel ban on non-Saudi Arabians.
But you don’t have to travel abroad to notice changes at houses of worship this week. Each religion is trying its best. Synagogues are suggesting less hugging and kissing when wishing each other a “Shabbat Shalom.” In churches where “Passing the Peace” is usually achieved with a handshake after The Lord’s Prayer, parishioners are encouraged to fist bump instead. Purell flows freely, like the new “holy water.”
Ministers are going with a simple nod of the head instead of a handshake. Catholic and Episcopal churches are working on the safest way to offer communion. A popular and sanitary communion “solution” is the pre-packaged “Individual Communion Cup and Wafer.” Just peel back the top tab to access the wafer, then peel the second tab for the grape juice! No communal chalice, no face-to-face contact, no germy fingers.
But the human connection we experience and crave within communities of faith may be further challenged if we can’t meet safely—if we cancel services, if we cancel religious school and church or synagogue programming.
If we are told by the experts we need six feet of space between people to be safe, that precludes sitting in a sanctuary, so some churches already live-stream services. No doubt a full-blown pandemic will bring more people, people who have not self-identified as religious, into the religious fold seeking spiritual answers.
Finally, we need to be extremely attentive and aware of our senior congregants. According to a Pew study on religion in America, forty-eight percent of people over 65 attend a religious service at least once a week. It is this age cohort that is most vulnerable to the virus, with the highest death rate. We need to make a concerted effort to reach out to those elderly who depend on their faith community connection.
This time, next month, we will be fully into Passover and Easter holiday observances… all of which are traditionally communal. Right now, I have plans for attending two Passover Seders and an Easter Egg Hunt. But, like you, I have no idea how things will pan out this month.
I am trying my best to aim for a “flexible response” to circumstances. Get yourself mentally ready for unexpected twists and turns. Travel plans may change, family gatherings may be called off, kids of all ages may have educational interruptions, and baseball and football games may be played to empty stadiums, with fans watching from a safe distance… their living rooms.
Wishing you all the best as we turn the clocks forward and head into Spring! As for me, I’ll be trying out a couple of really promising new recipes. One is for Matzah Balls, from my new Passover cookbook, and the other one, a home-made HAND SANITIZER from the internet.
