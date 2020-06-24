Another local grassroots group is coming together to proclaim that Blacks Live Matter.
A Community Gathering for Peace & Justice will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening at Eldon Farms in Woodville. The site, at 4432 Sperryville Pike, is roughly halfway between Scrabble and Sperryville.
Community organizer Nan Butler Roberts, a Rappahannock County native and president of the Scrabble School Foundation, assembled the program of music and speakers with friends in response to the recent violent deaths of African American men and women and to police brutality.
Ahmaud Arbery. Breona Taylor. George Floyd. Rayshard Brooks.
Many communities are speaking these names and answering the call for civil rights, human dignity and moral justice, Roberts said.
“We do not condone violence as a response,” she added, quoting the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: ‘Violence is the language of the unheard.’ But he also stated that in times like these, we find that there ‘is the urgency of now.’ ”
The public is invited to attend Sunday’s program to come together, stand together in solidarity and yes, state, that Black lives do matter in every community across the globe, Roberts said.
The Rappahannock Clergy Association is a sponsor.
“We’re ‘concerned citizens’ who love our community and love mankind—just friends, really,” Roberts said on Wednesday. She added that there is a lot of misinformation and misperception about the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Partly, I think a goal of Sunday’s event will be to inform those that we’re about peace and understanding, but change has come. Sometimes, change is hard. But the reality is, change has come, and we can all do our part from our corner of the world to stand for justice,” Roberts said.
Speakers will include Bishop Carroll A. Baltimore Sr., Unitarian Universalist Pastor Russ Savage, Rabbi Rose Jacob, Mormon State President John Gehno, Rappahannock County Sheriff Connie Compton, Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Christine Smith and Culpeper Branch NAACP President Sandra Reaves-Yates.
There will be remarks from local youth and area elected officials, an ecumenical clergy presentation and voter registration. Bobby G and Friends, Ms. Marie Davis and Brother Alex Smith will provide the music.
Co-organizer Kit Goldfarb, from the town of Washington, said she feels gratified by the tremendous support they have received from their community.
“What that says to us is that many people—black, white, brown—recognize the need for change and want to do their part to bring it about,” said Goldfarb, co-founder and project director of SANGO-Kenya, an agriculture and nutrition project that works in Africa.
BLM and Hate Has No Home Here signs are welcome at the event, but no political or campaign signs, organizers said. No firearms will be permitted, and guests are advised to physically distance from others and wear a face covering. Attendees should bring lawn chairs, blankets and rain gear, but no food, please.
ADA parking will be provided to those with a placard or ADA license plate. To volunteer, contact Goldfarb at kit.goldfarb@kgcom.com. To sponsor the event, contact Steph Ridder at steph.ridder@gmail.com.
