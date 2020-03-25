For the first time ever, Culpeper Town Council met outside in their cars in the rain Wednesday morning for a special meeting by teleconference during the COVID-19 crisis.
Most notable to the public among the day’s actions was a unanimous vote, by original motion of brand new Councilman Keith Brown, to waive all late fees for town utility customers—electric, sewer and water—until June 30.
In Fiscal Year 2019, the town collected $376,185 total in fees for utility bills paid late, including disconnection charges, according to Town Manager Chris Hively.
That was “on the back of blue collar workers,” Brown said.
“This is hard times for everybody involved,” the councilman added, mentioning widespread job losses and limits on people getting out. “If we were ever going to step up and help our constituents—now is the time.”
On a typical week, about 50 homes in town have their utilities disconnected for nonpayment, according to Town Treasurer Howard Kartel. Last week, 100 were scheduled to be disconnected, he said. However, the town decided in recent days it would not cut off people’s utilities during the pandemic.
Brown made the motion for the utility late fee relief from his home during Wednesday’s teleconference. Due to a health condition, the councilman was unable to attend the unusual meeting held in the parking lot behind the Economic Development Center.
The eight other town council members attended in their vehicles, positioned in a circle of sorts in the parking lot. Various members of the police department stood in the rain providing security.
The town opted to hold the one-hour meeting in person, with social distancing in place, so as to abide by Freedom of Information Act rules ensuring public access to government meetings.
Town government—like businesses, restaurants and individuals here and everywhere—will absorb a sizable hit to its budget due to the coronavirus, which was another topic for discussion.
The town, at this point, is focusing on “mission critical services” during the pandemic, said Hively. The interim FY21 budget he presented Wednesday is around $3 million less than it was on March 12.
“The intent of the Interim FY21 Budget is to provide a budget for consideration that ensures continuity of law enforcement, water, wastewater, electric, sanitation and other critical services necessary to respond and recover from this pandemic during FY21 while maintaining current staffing levels to allow a quick return to normal operations after the pandemic has passed,” according to Hively’s written budget introduction.
The single biggest revenue reduction was $890,000 in anticipated meals tax—now that restaurant service is limited by state order. The local sales tax projection was scaled back as well by $240,000. In addition, each town department experienced various cuts in expenses, including elimination of employee raises at this time.
Other cuts in the interim budget eliminate staff travel and meals, education and training, new vehicles and the July 4 fireworks. Cut from the tourism budget was more than $115,000 in advertising expenses.
The FY21 interim budget includes no increases to local tax or utility rates.
“The draft budget was quickly revised in response to these unprecedented times,” Hively said.
He recommended town council quickly advertise the interim budget and hold the required public hearing early, on April 2, prior to budget adoption on April 9. Hively said in early FY21, beginning July 1, the town could do “a major revision” on the budget once the local financial picture becomes clearer.
Though a raise is not included in the interim budget, some employees will see some relief in what they pay for health insurance with the town upping its share for employee-spouse and family coverage.
Town Council voted 8-1 to advertise an $18.5 million general fund interim budget—3 percent less than the current fiscal year. Budgets for all the town enterprise funds were also reduced.
Councilman Jon Russell voted against the early budget schedule.
“I don’t see the urgency in needing to pass a budget now,” he said, suggesting the town wait until June when coronavirus financial impacts are better known. “It could come back to bite us if we do have to a reduction in staff.”
Councilman Pranas Rimeikis disagreed.
“We don’t know what the circumstances will be week to week,” he said. “It makes more sense to pass it and we can make adjustments as we go along.”
In positive financial news from Wednesday’s meeting, Town Council unanimously voted to refinance three general obligation bonds worth $14.5 million through JP Morgan Chase at a 1.4 percent interest rate. The action will save the town $1.04 million due to the lower rate—more than half of the savings will go to town water fund.
The deal includes around $125,000 in closing costs to be paid to bond counsel and the town’s financial advisor, Davenport & Company, according to Kartel.
Finally, also at Wednesday’s meeting, the town added a third person—the Culpeper PD major—to the list of those who would act as town manager in the case of the town manager’s absence, incapacity, death or resignation. The Public Services Director (Jim Hoy) would be the No. 1 acting manager, if needed, followed by the Police Chief (Chris Jenkins) at No. 2.
Mayor Mike Olinger ended the meeting with a message: “Everybody pray for our community. We will get through this.”
