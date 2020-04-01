Vice President Mike Pence thanked local workers contributing to the national food supply chain amid the pandemic emergency on Wednesday during an in-person a visit to Walmart Distribution Center #7016 in the Zion Crossroads area of Gordonsville.
“On behalf of the President, I am here today as your Vice President to say from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for doing a great job for keeping food on the tables of American families. We are grateful to farmers and companies like Walmart keeping stores open … whether trucker drivers or workers like you, we know you are the front lines. The fact that you are showing up every day, rolling up your sleeves and doing the work says a lot about you,” he said.
Pence delivered his remarks through a corded intercom phone standing near the central receiving office in the vast warehouse located just off I-64, referring to the area as “G’ville.”
The local distribution center employs more than 1,000 people working various shifts, filling orders for hundreds of stores, including groceries, at the 24-hour operation. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue joined Pence for the on-site visit.
The Vice President told workers that President Donald Trump and his administration would continue to provide strong leadership and guidance through the nationwide crisis.
“But you are the people that are making a difference on the ground … It’s our healthcare workers and it’s the people that are keeping the supply chain rolling in America, like each one of you, that’s going to make it possible for us not to just meet this moment but overcome this moment,” Pence said. “Thank you for what you’re doing. Tell your families how grateful we are to each and every one of them.”
Tens of millions of Americans are doing their part to slow the spread of the deadly virus by staying home, the vice president said, and that practice needs to continue: “We are going to get through this by everyone working together and every American doing their part.”
Pence looked ahead “to the day in the future when we put the coronavirus in the past and come back stronger and better than ever before. When that day comes, you’ll know right here that 7016, you played your part. It’s an honor to be with you all.”
Employees were “very excited to have a few special guests with us here today in GVille!” a post on the distribution center’s Facebook page stated. “Vice President Pence and Doug McMillon came to show their appreciation for all of the hard work being put in to continue to take care of our communities! Another example of GVille associates showing the world that we are Walmart’s best!”
