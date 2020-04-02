There will be no distribution of palms at Precious Blood Catholic Church for Palm Sunday on April 5 or at most other churches due to the pandemic.
However, the Culpeper church will livestream mass at 10 a.m. and noon here.
Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter, commemorating the triumphal entry into Jerusalem of Jesus Christ. The holy day is associated in many churches with the blessing and procession of palms.
Even the Pope will celebrate Holy Week without the usual thousands of pilgrims filling St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican. He will acknowledge Holy Week events at the altar of the Chair of St. Peter, within St. Peter’s Basilica.
Like in houses of worship everywhere these days, the Pope’s services will be broadcast live—on the Vatican Media YouTube Channel.
At Precious Blood, live streams will also be offered at 7 p.m. on April 9 (Holy Thursday), and at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m. on Good Friday. An Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on April 11 will also broadcast live online and on Easter, services at 10 a.m. in English and noon in Spanish.
The Dioceses of Arlington, of which Culpeper is apart, is also adjusting to the times in advance of the holiest week for Christians.
The Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Arlington has been wired to increase its Wi-Fi capabilities, enabling all Holy Week Masses this year to be live-streamed. The Masses will be celebrated by Bishop Michael F. Burbidge, Diocese of Arlington, and can be viewed at ArlingtonDiocese.org, Facebook Live, YouTube, Periscope and Instagam Live , according to a news release.
Typically near its 1,200-person capacity for numerous Masses during this sacred season, the Cathedral will not be open to the public for the celebration of these Masses, in conjunction with efforts being made at all levels to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“While we all desire to come together to celebrate the Passion and Resurrection of our Lord during this sacred season, we know we must continue to take steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Here, the Lord calls us to surrender again. This year, we must celebrate Easter in a different way,” said Bishop Michael F. Burbidge. “In doing this, we want to ensure that the faithful are able to celebrate this special season with a sense that they remain spiritually unified during this challenging time. We will be offering Masses from the Cathedral live-streamed so anyone can participate from their homes. There is no spiritual distancing in this diocese!”
