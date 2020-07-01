RICHMOND—Hundreds of people gathered at the Stonewall Jackson monument Wednesday about an hour after crews arrived to begin taking down the statue of the Confederate general.
Crews got there around 1 p.m. with a large crane, a cherry picker (elevated work platform) and a tractor trailer pulling a flatbed.
Hundreds of people who worked and lived nearby ran to the scene, cheering on every development by workers.
A crew of two men ascended to the top of the monument, eyeing the best path for removal.
At one point, one of the workers on the cherry picker, surveying where the statue sits on its pedestal gave a double thumbs up, to which the crowd responded with a cheer.
“Anybody that takes the time to examine the history of Richmond and Monument Avenue would probably agree that these were put here to help to sell a segregated community," said Daniel Farren, who heard the statues were being removed and walked over. "This should’ve happened a long time ago."
Mary Strunck and Rory Dunn—both history teachers who live in the neighborhood—saw crowds gathering and came to check out the scene.
"We teach about this kind of stuff in the classroom. It’s kinda cool to see it play out in real-time," Dunn said. "I didn’t expect it to be this soon. It’s just been really rewarding to see it play out. I’m excited for my students too because we’ve been talking about it and how history happens in real time, and now that it’s happening. I think it’ll be rewarding for them as well."
Strunck is from Charlottesville originally and compared Wednesday's statue removal to that Confederate statue debate that played out in her hometown, which included the white supremacist Unite the Right rally, during which Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed.
"I’m intimately familiar with the debates surrounding the monuments. I’m phenomenally pleased that this is happening right now without any violence surrounding it—that there hasn’t been any KKK rallies as far as I know," Strunck said. She teaches 11th grade US history at Huguenot High School and Dunn teaches world and US history in Cumberland County.
