A few weeks ago, exploring the vicinity of Mountain Run just east of the town of Culpeper, I noticed a rock outcrop in the stream that meshed neatly with a detail in a Civil War sketch I’ve studied for years.
I had found the site of Nalle’s Mill, a crucial enterprise that kept local residents from starving in the lean and tumultuous war years.
The sketch I recalled was by Edwin Forbes, an illustrator with Frank Leslie’s Illustrated Newspaper. Traveling with the Union army, he sketched more of Culpeper County than any other artist during the Civil War. Leslie’s, a weekly, was the first successful pictorial newspaper in the United States, with a circulation of 164,000 in 1860.
Termed a “special artist” by Leslie’s, what we would call a war correspondent today, Forbes was remarkably gifted and sensitive. Each of his Culpeper sketches reveal an admiration for the county’s beautiful landscape.
One of the last sketches he made in Culpeper, on April 21, 1864, was of the “Old Mill on Mountain Run” near the village of Culpeper Court House. Forbes created it as the Union’s Army of the Potomac prepared to advance east and launch its Overland Campaign against Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia.
The site of this mill is southwest of Nalles Mill Road, immediately west of Keyser Road (State Route 799), just south of Mountain Run. This article includes Forbes’ sketch of the mill, and my recent photograph of its site, which still looks much as it did when Gens. George G. Meade and Ulysses S. Grant marshalled their troops for their spring campaign against Lee.
The man who then owned the mill, William C. Nalle, was born in London in 1823. By 1850, he moved to Rose Hill, a plantation in Stevensburg. (Census and military records spell his name as “William C. Nalls”; and to confuse matters, he once signed his name as “William Knalls.”)
Nalle soon married Elizabeth, a woman from Prince William County, and they had two daughters, Lucretia and Mary. At some point prior to the war, William became the miller of Nalle’s Mill on Mountain Run. When war broke out in 1861, Nalle served as the principal miller who ground crops for the community of Culpeper Court House.
In 1860, on the eve of war, Culpeper County had 12,000 inhabitants, with over half of them enslaved. About 1,000 folks lived in town.
During the four-plus years of the Civil War, most of the county’s mills continued to operate, although under “new management,” meaning the occupying military forces. During the winter of 1863-1864, for example, 120,000 soldiers of the Army of the Potomac took over most of the county’s mills and used them to grind meal for Federal troops.
Vital to everyday life
Before the war, Culpeper County boasted dozens of grist mills along its plentiful waterways. Huge structures at Kelly’s Ford and Beverly’s Ford comprised the two largest commodity mills on the Rappahannock River. Mills at Jacob’s Ford and Raccoon Ford, and at Rapid Anne Station (today’s hamlet of Rapidan), were the principal operations on the Rapidan River. (The word “grist” comes from the Anglo-Saxon phrase “to grind.”)
These large river mills provided a water-powered, wheel-driven, millstone platform for farmers, large and small, to convert crops into usable products for themselves, neighboring farms and downstream markets.
Mountain Run’s extraordinary significance in helping establish Culpeper is little known today, and even less appreciated. But it is a fact that if Mountain Run did not course, east to west, through the precise center of the county, there would not be a Culpeper County as we now know it.
As this vibrant stream treks along the northern base of the town, Mountain Run is situated 10 miles south from the Rappahannock and 10 miles north from the Rapidan. So it stands to reason that the interior mills along Mountain Run served mostly inland communities and families.
Mountain Run enters the Rappahannock River 12 miles east of Culpeper.
Nalle’s Mill on Mountain Run served the pre-war/wartime community of Culpeper Court House, while Norman’s Mill directly facilitated the Colonial-era establishment of Stevensburg. Carrico’s Mill obliged farms located east of Cole’s Hill, which sits north of Stevensburg.
In May 1864, the Union army departed Culpeper, never to return. William C. Nalle kept his vital mill in operation. He and his mill soon became the very lifeblood of Culpeper Court House.
In the summer of 1864, new crops sprouted around the town. Finally, starving residents would get something fresh to eat. But a mill was absolutely necessary in order for these crops to be turned into food.
In mid-1864, Confederate military resources had been seriously depleted by three years of pitched battles. The army badly needed fresh troops. Confederate enlistment officers came to town to compel new enlistments among those who had not already signed up. Authorities summoned William C. Nalle, age 41, to raise his right hand.
Horrified by the prospect of losing the town’s only miller, startled townsfolk (now numbering fewer than 400) petitioned for his release, pleading that his removal would certainly result “in suffering, and much inconvenience.”
Resolving the matter in perfect bureaucratic fashion, Confederate authorities swore in Nalle on Oct. 23 as a private in the 13th Virginia Infantry Regiment, Company B, but sympathetically assigned him to Culpeper County as a “miller.”
“Thank God,” prayed Culpeper townspeople, no doubt.
Nalle served as the town’s loyal miller until his death at age 62 in 1885. He and “the beloved miller’s wife,” Elizabeth, are buried in Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery.
Nalle’s Mill fell in during the 1930s. Its deep mill race remains clearly identifiable today, just off Keyser Road.
Retired George Mason University history professor Jamey Weakley, who owns the mill site on the north bank of Mountain Run, said his father—who began farming their land in 1983—told him the mill ceased operation in 1885. That’s the year Nalle died. Today, Weakley owns the old road leading to the mill site.
The mill site is proudly owned by the Keyser family.
On my recent visits to their home, Mr. and Mrs. Philip Keyser were happy to talk about the mill and local history. Philip was raised many decades ago in the miller’s house, which still stands. He remembers playing in the mill’s ruins as a boy.
After Nalle died, the mill’s lumber was used to construct outbuildings on the Keyser farm; its foundation bricks were taken to build a Warrenton house’s fireplace.
“Isn’t that something?” Keyser told me, upon hearing of how William C. Nalle and his mill saved the people of Culpeper from privation in 1864 and 1865. “I’m pleased about that. I never knew that story.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.