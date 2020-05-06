RICHMOND—Virginia hospitals appear to have dodged the surge of COVID-19 cases they dreaded, so now they’re offering to help long-care care facilities that have borne the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association said Wednesday it is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to provide support to long-term care facilities, whose residents account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in the state.
The partnership will bring in a national expert on emergency preparation and response for long-term care providers, which include nursing homes regulated by the health department and assisted living and memory care units licensed by the Department of Social Services.
Russell Phillips and Associates, an affiliate of Jensen Hughes, will help long-term care facilities by:
• training them on ways to prevent and control the spread of infection;
• providing personal protective equipment and training on how to use it;
• improving access to COVID-19 testing, which the health department has accelerated since the end of last week;
• supporting staffing, clinical practice and communications.
Long-term care facilities account for the majority of COVID-19 outbreaks and deaths in Virginia. Through Monday, 405 residents of long-term care facilities had died of the disease, or about 57 percent of 713 fatalities confirmed statewide.
